Giveaway: Little Tikes Creative Chefs Kit

My almost 2 and half year old son would spend all day in the kitchen baking and cooking with us if he could. He loves looking at recipes, mixing up ingredients, and of course, eating the final result.

But, if you’ve ever tried to bake with a toddler, you know that it can be quite the task, and can take double the time when you’ve got little hands trying to participate (or do it themselves…).

That’s why I was so excited to find out about Little Tikes Creative Chef Kits. These kits provide all the fun of baking and cooking without me having to do any of the dishes afterward.

Not only that, but they are designed to be so realistic, offering a sensory learning experience that can be reused over and over again.

We have both the Waffle and Pizza Making Kits and love them!

The Waffles Kit comes with:

A waffle mix

Mini eggs (that crack open)

Whipped cream

Strawberries

Butter

Mini syrup

Utensils

A mini waffle iron

A recipe card

The waffle mix, whipped cream, butter and eggs yolks are all made of reusable Make-It! Mix play sand that easily shapes into detailed waffle designs, allowing for tactile and creative play. My son loves cracking open the eggs and pressing the waffle “dough” in the waffle iron.

The Pizza Kit includes:

Pizza dough

Sauce

Cheese

Toppings including basil, mushrooms, and pepperoni

Utensils

A mini pizza oven

The pizza dough, sauce, and cheese are all made of the reusable Make-It! Mix play sand. The little toppings are so cute and come in realistic looking containers, and my son absolutely loves that he can turn the pizza oven “on” and watch as the pizza “cooks” in the light.

I keep these kits in a kitchen cabinet so they’re nearby when I’m cooking. We pull them out almost daily; they keep him occupied, and he feels like he’s cooking right alongside me.

Little Tikes really thought of all the intricate details to make the experience as realistic as possible. It’s even a fun sensory activity for adults to get in on the action. My husband and I found ourselves rolling out and forming the dough right alongside our son.

It’s an easy activity to clean up afterward, and can be stored away to use again. If you’ve got a creative little chef in your house, you’re going to love these kits!

To find out more, visit https://www.littletikes.com/collections/creative-chefs?sort-by=best-selling&page=1

Enter below for your chance to win your very own Little Tikes Creative Chefs Kit!