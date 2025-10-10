Choose Your Journey at PVSchools

Nestled in the beautiful Sonoran Desert, PVSchools spans approximately 100 square miles of northeast Phoenix and north Scottsdale and is one of the largest K-12 public school districts in the Valley. With just over 26,000 students, PVSchools prides itself on providing exceptional opportunities and innovative student choices at each of its forty-one schools.

Whether it’s Sonoran Sky Elementary School, settled at the base of the majestic McDowell Mountains, or the Sheaborhood, which encompasses Shea Middle School and Shadow Mountain High School, all of the schools in Paradise Valley engage, inspire, and nurture students through high-quality instruction, meaningful educational opportunities, and dynamic learning experiences.

Some of the dynamic experiences include one-of-a-kind programs, such as:

Career and Technical Education (CTE) offers dozens of thoughtfully crafted and unique classes that equip students with skills and knowledge to thrive in today’s global economy. Classes range from arts, science and technology—to education, JROTC, and business management.

Gifted and highly gifted programs cultivate higher-level thinking skills, perseverance, and innovative approaches to problem-solving.

K-8 Dual Language Immersion (DLI) classes in Mandarin and Spanish, where students thrive in their language studies and learn half of the day in English and the other half in their selected language.

Innovative STEAM opportunities include the Center for Research in Engineering, Science, and Technology (CREST) at Paradise Valley High School, a four-year program that enhances students' STEM and CTE skills. Students specialize in Bioscience, Engineering, or Software App and Development.

Another innovative program is the North Valley Arts Academies (NVAA), which provides elementary, middle, and high school students with the opportunity to hone their craft and expand their skills in dance, theatre, music technology, and visual arts.

Comprehensive fine arts program, including visual & performing arts, where seniors can earn the AZ Seal of Arts Proficiency.

Highly competitive sports teams that boast division and state champions, including dozens of AIA-sanctioned sports that provide opportunities for students at every level of experience and skill.

The International Baccalaureate Programme, offered at Quail Run Elementary and North Canyon High School, provides students with a highly rigorous education and the opportunity to become valued members of a global community.

A comprehensive K-12 online school program provides a digital journey of excellence for every learner and provides families the luxury of choice in their child's education.

From kindergarten to graduation, PVSchools believes the foundation of any educational experience is a positive learning environment that prioritizes student success and nurtures creativity, curiosity, and strategic thinking through innovative and dynamic learning opportunities.

