Creating Connection Through Fatherhood

Valley Dad Society Builds Community in the Phoenix Area

When Alphonso Burge moved to Arizona in 2018, he never imagined he’d one day be leading a growing movement for local dads. But what began as a simple idea—born from a scroll through Instagram and a desire for connection—has now turned into a thriving network of fathers supporting one another through the ups and downs of parenting.

Burge, a Cleveland native and father to-three-year-old Alivia, is the founder of Valley Dad Society, a group rooted in the mission of “creating a community of dads who motivate, encourage, and empower each other.” Based near Glendale, Burge balances a full-time job in home remodeling and real estate with fatherhood—and now, leading monthly meetups designed to bring dads and their kids together for quality time and connection.

“I was seeing dad groups pop up in other states and I kept thinking, ‘Man, we need something like this here,’” Burge said. “Eventually I stopped waiting and just started it myself.”

The first official Valley Dad Society meetup happened on March 23, 2025. Burge laughs as he recalls that day—just him and one friend showed up. But at the next event? Eighteen dads came out.

“It was a big jump, and honestly, I didn’t expect it,” he said. “But it showed me how much of a need there was. So many dads were out there looking for community, just like I was.”

The group has since met monthly, with events at family-friendly spots like McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, Jordan’s Corner, and Play & Stay. There’s also a private WhatsApp group where members connect, ask for advice, or plan impromptu hangouts. Some gatherings are kid-focused; others, like a recent dads-only Rumble Boxing session, offer grown-up time for fathers to recharge and bond.

“I work a lot, and sometimes it’s hard to get that one-on-one time with my daughter,” Burge shared. “This gives me the opportunity to really be present with her—and I know if I feel that way, other dads probably do too.”

The group welcomes dads of all kinds—stepdads, granddads, and even dads-to-be—with most members ranging from their mid-20s to late 30s. But the goal is always the same: foster meaningful connection and community.

“When a new face shows up, I make it a point to go talk to them, find out how they heard about us,” said Burge. “But what’s really great is when I see other dads doing the same. No one really knows each other, but everyone’s talking to someone. It’s organic.”

As for the future, Burge has big plans—like hosting a fall “dad walk” around Tempe Town Lake and establishing local chapters across the Valley, with leaders in each neighborhood.

“I’m not trying to reinvent the wheel,” he said. “But I do want to keep building something that helps dads show up for their kids—and for each other.”

To learn more or join the group, follow @valleydadsociety on Instagram.