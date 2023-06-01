Is Your Child Ready for More? Enroll Them in a Top-Performing School

Is your child’s school meeting their needs? If not, you might want to consider enrolling them in a new school this fall.

Think about whether your child’s current school is helping them reach their full potential. Is your child excited to go to school every day? Are they able to explore subjects that interest them?

At BASIS Charter Schools, we believe that students learn best when they are engaged, challenged, and given opportunities to discover new passions. Whether it’s building foundational skills in kindergarten or preparing our high schoolers for success in college, we help our students achieve more and go further.

We understand that transferring your child to a new school is a big change, so we encourage you to do your research before making a decision. Here are a few factors that make BASIS Charter Schools stand out:

Accelerated STEM-infused, liberal arts curriculum: The acclaimed BASIS Charter School Curriculum exposes students to new concepts and ideas earlier than a traditional public school curriculum. Students develop a love of learning as they explore topics in-depth and make connections between different subjects.

FREE Virtual Information Session for Prospective Families on June 1, 2023 from 6 to 7 p.m. Meet a few of the faces that make BASIS Charter Schools the #1 school network in the galaxy! During this virtual info session, our students, family, and faculty will give you the inside scoop on what it’s really like to attend a BASIS Charter School. Plus, you can participate in a live Q&A—no matter where you are in the Milky Way! This is a FREE event but RSVP is appreciated.

For more information on BASIS Charter Schools, visit enrollBASIS.com. There are limited seats available for Fall 2023, so apply today for your best chance at securing a spot for the upcoming school year.