Strong Moms, Stronger Awareness:

What You Need to Know About Breast Cancer

Q & A With Dr. Brittany L. Murphy, Breast Surgical Oncologist at Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center

As a mom, your days are packed — from school drop-offs to work meetings and everything in between. But your health matters, too. October may be breast cancer awareness, but protecting your wellness is a year-round priority.

In this quick Q&A, we get real about the facts, bust common myths, and share what every mom should know about breast cancer — because staying informed is one more way to stay strong for yourself and the people who count on you.

Is breast cancer rising in younger adults? What is contributing to that?

Yes, breast cancer rates are increasing in younger adults. In fact, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women aged 18–39, accounting for roughly 30% of cancers in this age group. Several factors may be contributing to this rise, including lifestyle factors, reproductive patterns (such as delayed childbirth), increased awareness and detection, and environmental exposures. Known risk factors include genetic mutations (such as BRCA1/2), family history of breast cancer, prior chest radiation (especially before age 30), use of oral contraceptives, early onset of menstruation, having a first child after age 30, alcohol use, and high breast density.

What are the biggest signs and symptoms of breast cancer?

Key signs and symptoms to watch for include:

A new lump or mass in the breast or underarm

Changes in breast shape or size

Skin dimpling or puckering

Redness or flaky skin on the breast or nipple

Nipple inversion or other nipple changes

Nipple discharge, especially if bloody or occurring without squeezing

It’s important to pay attention to any new or unusual changes and speak with your provider if something doesn’t feel right.

What risk factors for breast cancer should young women be aware of?

Young women should be aware of both genetic and lifestyle-related risk factors. These include:

A family history of breast or ovarian cancer

Inherited genetic mutations (like BRCA1 or BRCA2)

Prior chest radiation before age 30

Early menstruation (before age 12)

First childbirth after age 30 or not having children

Alcohol consumption

Dense breast tissue

Understanding your personal risk can help guide decisions about early screening or risk-reduction strategies.

What are the latest mammogram screening guidelines?

We recommend that all women know their lifetime risk of developing breast cancer, ideally by age 25. This allows for tailored screening strategies. For women at average risk, mammograms should begin at age 40 and continue annually. However, women at higher risk—due to family history, genetics, or other factors—may need to begin screening earlier and may benefit from additional imaging such as breast MRI. It’s important to have this conversation with your healthcare provider to determine the best plan for you.

What would you say to busy moms who might be neglecting their own health while taking care of young children? Why is it important they stay up to date on their mammograms?

As a mom, you’re often the heart of your household—and your health matters. It’s easy to put your own needs last, but taking care of yourself is one of the most powerful ways to care for your family. Staying current with your mammograms and wellness appointments isn’t selfish—it’s essential. Early detection saves lives, and the time you take for preventive care today can mean many more healthy tomorrows with your loved ones.

Is there anything else you would like to add or share about this topic?

Breast cancer can affect anyone, regardless of age. Knowing your risk, paying attention to your body, and prioritizing screening are powerful tools in protecting your health. Don’t wait until something feels wrong—proactive care saves lives. And if you ever have questions or concerns, reach out. You’re not alone in this.