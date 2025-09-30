Halloween Basket Ideas: How I Kick Off Spooky Season

Every year, on October 1st, I give my son a Halloween basket. It’s a little tradition I started that sets the tone for the whole month—he gets so excited pulling out festive goodies, and it instantly makes October feel extra magical.

I like to include a mix of cozy, practical things (like pajamas), fun activities we can do together (crafts or baking), and of course a few seasonal toys. This year’s basket is filled with so many exciting finds—some of which I had the chance to sample ahead of time—and I can’t wait to share what made the cut!

What’s Inside Our Halloween Basket This Year:

Bellabu Bear Casper Halloween Bamboo Kids Pajamas $39

Halloween pajamas are always a must, and this year’s pair might be my favorite yet. These adorable bamboo PJs feature everyone’s favorite friendly ghost—Casper! They’re soft, sustainable, and have a glow-in-the-dark feature that makes bedtime magical. After a little light exposure, Casper’s friendly glow shines bright in the dark, adding just the right touch of spooky fun.

Melissa & Doug Make and Bake Pie Set – $44

Since fall is all about cozy baking, I love giving my toddler play food sets that tie into the season. The Melissa & Doug Make & Bake Pie Set is perfect for pretend pumpkin pie season—he gets to roll a squishy crust, add sliceable wooden fruit, and “bake” his pie in the little wooden oven. It keeps him busy while I’m in the kitchen, and it’s the perfect nod to fall traditions.

Creative Chefs S’mores Kit

Because nothing says fall like s’mores! This kit makes it so easy to bring the campfire favorite indoors. We’ll save this one for a family movie night, and I know my son will love helping put them together.

Halloween Cookie Decorating Kits

One of our favorite family activities in October is decorating cookies. This year, I included a couple of really fun kits that we can do with friends and family – they bring all the fun without any of the prep!

Bakery Bling Jack-O-Lantern Designer Cookie Kit & Sugar Skull Mini Cookie House – These come with everything you need for easy, mess-free decorating and double as a fun Halloween activity. $18

Celebrations in the Kitchen Halloween Friends & Fun Cookie Decorating Kit – This one is packed with adorable Halloween-shaped cookies and all the decorating essentials. Bonus: You can use the code Boo15 for 15% off your own kit! $79.95

Healthier Halloween Candy Options

I like to balance out all the sugar with some better-for-you treats that still feel special. This year, I tucked in a couple of my son’s favorite “upgraded” chocolates and we’ll save some for trick-or-treaters, too!

Little Secrets – These taste just like the classics but are made with European chocolate, non-GMO ingredients, and less sugar.

Unreal – Simple, plant-based ingredients, no artificial dyes, vegan, gluten-free, and still delicious. They’re treats I feel better about handing out to my toddler and keeping around for myself too!

Why I Love Doing This Tradition

Putting this basket together has become one of my favorite parts of the season. It makes the beginning of October feel like its own celebration, and it gives us little things to enjoy all month long—bedtime stories in Halloween jammies, cookie-decorating afternoons, cozy play baking, and family movie nights with pretend s’mores.

It doesn’t have to be fancy or expensive; just a few thoughtful items can create so much joy. And for my toddler, it’s the experience—not just the things—that makes it special. His excitement when he sees his basket on October 1st is the best way to kick off the Halloween season.