Escape the Heat in Prescott

Family-friendly things to do in and around Prescott

I grew up going to Prescott with my family many summers that I can recall. While I enjoyed the change of scenery, my parents always dragged us to antique stores – which my brothers and I found mind-numbingly boring. Hard to believe, but that was over 20 years ago, and Prescott has developed and grown quite a bit since then.

My husband, 2-year-old son, and I visited Prescott together earlier this spring and there are now so many fun things to do with kids. I wish it was like that when I was a kid!

I like Prescott because it’s just a short drive from the valley (about 2 hours or less), yet it feels like you’ve escaped to a small town with temps that are about 20 degrees cooler than Phoenix.

Here’s a roundup of some of my best recommendations of places to check out that will hopefully have your kids loving their visit (instead of stuck in antique stores like I once was):

Indoor Kid-Friendly Things to Do

Get Air Prescott

Let your kids burn some energy and bounce off the walls in Prescott’s only indoor trampoline park! Kids can choose from wall-to-wall trampolines, foam pits, dodgeball, slamball, ninja obstacles and more! If you’ve got toddlers, the entire park is open to little kids (under 46″) and their parents every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon!

John’s Box of Bricks

This locally owned store offers a wide variety of unique Lego® products. You’ll find several retired Lego® sets as well as sets that appeal to a broad range of kids and adults of all ages! Whether you’re looking for something specific, or just browsing for fun, you’ve got to check out this eclectic store situated in the downtown area.

Park Collective

On your way in or out of Prescott, make time to visit the Park Collective in Prescott Valley—an indoor park facility. This free-to-the-public space is climate-controlled making it the perfect destination despite the weather outside. Your kids can run, play, and explore the safe indoor play area all while you watch close by in the seating and work area. The Park Collective offers great coffee, top of the line playground equipment, and is there whether it’s raining or excessively warm!

Prescott Public Library

I love checking out local libraries wherever we go, and the Prescott Public Library did not disappoint! Their children’s section featured a small play area including a kitchen, pretend food, baby dolls, trucks, puzzles, and soft play. My son loved it! It’s a great free indoor thing to do especially on a warm or rainy day.

Toyful

This whimsical toy store is fun for kids of all ages! I think my husband and I enjoyed looking at and playing with all the toys just as much as our son. Browse through the many unique and exciting toys that are new, nostalgic, and will spark creativity, interaction, and foster learning development. There’s even a hands-on interactive area for kids featuring a large train table display, magna-tiles, and more.

Outdoor Kid-Friendly Things to Do

Courthouse Square Live Music

During the summer months, the Prescott Courthouse Square in the heart of downtown offers free outdoor entertainment for all. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and watch the sunset while enjoying some tunes with friends and family.

Farmer’s Market

Be sure to check out the Prescott Farmer’s Market happening Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. April through October. You’ll find a variety of local vendors, fresh produce from nearby farms, sweet treats, skincare products, and more! Plus, enjoy some live music and grab a bite to eat from one of the many food booths.

Granite Creek Splash Park

This playground and splash pad is located within walking distance of the downtown area. Kids can climb and crawl in a train-themed playground. Then head down painted tracks to a domed water tower where a bucket pours water and miniature geysers erupt and spray kids as they play in the splash pad area.

Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary

This zoo sanctuary is just a short 15 minute drive from the downtown area where you can get up close and personal with animals such as mountain lions, bears, wolves, coyotes, foxes, hedgehogs, llamas, goats, pigs, and more! There’s also a great children’s playground with swings (which my son loved), and plenty of interactive animal experiences. The best part is it’s affordable! Tickets are just $15 for adults, $10 for kids ages 3 to 12, and free for those under 3!

Kid-Friendly Places to Eat

The Barley Hound

This gastropub features a large outdoor patio (there’s something about dining outside with kids that just makes it feel a little easier if they are loud or messy). My son loved watching the cars go by as we waited for our food and looking at the dogs (it’s a dog-friendly patio, too!). The kids’ menu has all the familiar favorites such as grilled cheese and cheese burgers, plus you can easily make reservations online and skip the wait.

Lazy G Brewhouse

Located in the historic downtown area, Lazy G Brewhouse is a brewpub with a large outdoor area and bustling indoor atmosphere. There are plenty of options for the kids such as chicken tenders, grilled cheese, pizza, corn dogs, and hamburgers which come with a choice of fries, tots, fruit, or applesauce. Plus, enjoy live music on the patio Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. April through October.

This is just a tip of the iceberg – there are so many other fun things to do in Prescott, and I look forward to discovering more as we continue making memories there in summers to come.