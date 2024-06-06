6 Creative Ways to Keep Kids Busy This Summer While Limiting Screen Time

As the summer months approach, you may find yourselves facing a familiar challenge: how to keep your kids entertained and engaged without relying too heavily on screens. While technology can be a valuable tool, excessive screen time can have negative effects on children’s physical health, mental wellbeing and social development.

Fortunately, there are plenty of fun and creative activities to keep kids busy and active during the summer months while minimizing reliance on phones, iPads, video games and TVs.

Outdoor adventures: Encourage children to explore the great outdoors by planning regular alfresco adventures. Whether it’s a nature hike, a trip to the beach or a picnic in the park, spending time outside allows kids to connect with nature, get fresh air, and engage in physical activity.

Arts and crafts: Set up a designated arts and crafts area where kids can unleash their creativity. Provide them with materials such as paints, markers, clay and recycled materials to let their imaginations run wild. Not only does this keep kids occupied, but it also helps develop fine motor skills and artistic abilities.

Cooking and baking: Get kids involved in the kitchen by teaching them simple cooking and baking skills. Let them help with meal preparation, from washing vegetables to mixing ingredients and decorating cookies. Cooking is a valuable life skill and also provides opportunities to learn about nutrition and fosters creativity. Plus, measuring ingredients and dealing with timing and temperatures is a terrific way to sneak in a little math!

DIY science experiments: Create an at-home laboratory. Conducting simple and safe science experiments with everyday household items can be fun and educational. From making homemade volcanoes to creating slime, there are endless possibilities for experiential learning and discovery this summer.

Reading and storytelling: Encourage a love of reading by creating a cozy nook filled with books suited to your child's interests and reading level. Set aside time each day for independent reading or read-aloud sessions where you can enjoy stories together. Reading not only stimulates the imagination, but also helps improve language skills, grows vocabulary, and fosters a lifelong love of learning.

Gardening: Get kids involved in gardening by allowing them to plant and care for their own flowers, herbs or vegetables. There are lots of simple ways to create indoor gardens that aren't a huge mess. Your kids will learn responsibility and you can have fun choosing which seeds to plant. Bonus points for growing vegetables that can be used in cooking projects. Salsa, anyone?

By incorporating a variety of fun and engaging activities into the daily routine, you can help your children stay active, curious and connected to the world around them. Make this summer a time of exploration, discovery and unforgettable memories with your kiddos.