Monday, April 13, 2026
HomeArticlesFirst-Time Campers: How to Prepare Kids for Their First Camp Experience
ArticlesCamps

First-Time Campers: How to Prepare Kids for Their First Camp Experience

RAK Staff
RAK Staff
0

Sending a child to camp for the first time can be an exciting milestone—for both kids and parents. Whether it’s a day camp close to home or an overnight adventure, camp offers children the chance to try new activities, make friends and build confidence. A little preparation ahead of time can help ensure the experience starts off positive and stress-free.

Talk About What to Expect

One of the best ways to prepare kids for camp is simply to talk about it. Walk through what a typical day might look like, from morning drop-off to activities, lunch and pick-up. If the camp offers a schedule online, reviewing it together can help kids feel more comfortable.
For overnight camps, discuss things like sleeping arrangements, meal times and how counselors will help guide activities. When kids know what to expect, the experience can feel much less intimidating.

Practice Independence

Camp is often one of the first places where children spend extended time away from their parents. Helping kids build small independence skills ahead of time can make a big difference. Practice things like packing a backpack, putting on sunscreen, managing water bottles and keeping track of personal belongings.

For overnight campers, practicing simple routines like making a bed, choosing clothes or organizing toiletries can help kids feel capable and confident once camp begins.

Pack Together

Getting kids involved in packing helps them feel more prepared and excited. Review the camp packing list together and talk about what each item will be used for. Labeling items like water bottles, towels and backpacks can help prevent things from getting lost.
If your child is nervous, consider packing a small comfort item like a favorite stuffed animal, family photo or familiar book.

Address Nervous Feelings

It’s completely normal for kids to feel a mix of excitement and nerves before their first camp experience. Let them know those feelings are normal and that many other campers are likely feeling the same way.

Instead of focusing on worries, talk about the fun things they might experience—new games, crafts, swimming, outdoor adventures and meeting new friends.

Focus on the Adventure

Camp offers kids something special: a chance to explore new interests, build independence and create lasting memories. By preparing ahead of time and keeping conversations positive, parents can help children walk into their first day of camp feeling confident and ready for the adventure.

For many kids, that first camp experience becomes the start of a summer tradition they look forward to year after year.

Read our Virtual Summer Camp Guide!

Previous article
The Benefits of Counselor-in-Training Camps for Teens
RAK Staff
RAK Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

STAY CONNECTED

14,158FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
904FollowersFollow
9,637FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Calendar

search our Calendar

Post View

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 932 South Hunters Run
  • Show Low, AZ 85901
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2026 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO
MORE STORIES

Dealing with head lice

Coping with the Stressors of Being a Foster Parent

Essay contest: 20 Arizona fifth-graders will win $529 toward a college...

Arizona Attorney General’s Office moves community outreach and support online

Make Everyday Valentine’s Day

How to Stay Cool as a Family on a Budget (Arizona...