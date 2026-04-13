First-Time Campers: How to Prepare Kids for Their First Camp Experience

Sending a child to camp for the first time can be an exciting milestone—for both kids and parents. Whether it’s a day camp close to home or an overnight adventure, camp offers children the chance to try new activities, make friends and build confidence. A little preparation ahead of time can help ensure the experience starts off positive and stress-free.

Talk About What to Expect

One of the best ways to prepare kids for camp is simply to talk about it. Walk through what a typical day might look like, from morning drop-off to activities, lunch and pick-up. If the camp offers a schedule online, reviewing it together can help kids feel more comfortable.

For overnight camps, discuss things like sleeping arrangements, meal times and how counselors will help guide activities. When kids know what to expect, the experience can feel much less intimidating.

Practice Independence



Camp is often one of the first places where children spend extended time away from their parents. Helping kids build small independence skills ahead of time can make a big difference. Practice things like packing a backpack, putting on sunscreen, managing water bottles and keeping track of personal belongings.

For overnight campers, practicing simple routines like making a bed, choosing clothes or organizing toiletries can help kids feel capable and confident once camp begins.

Pack Together



Getting kids involved in packing helps them feel more prepared and excited. Review the camp packing list together and talk about what each item will be used for. Labeling items like water bottles, towels and backpacks can help prevent things from getting lost.

If your child is nervous, consider packing a small comfort item like a favorite stuffed animal, family photo or familiar book.

Address Nervous Feelings

It’s completely normal for kids to feel a mix of excitement and nerves before their first camp experience. Let them know those feelings are normal and that many other campers are likely feeling the same way.

Instead of focusing on worries, talk about the fun things they might experience—new games, crafts, swimming, outdoor adventures and meeting new friends.

Focus on the Adventure

Camp offers kids something special: a chance to explore new interests, build independence and create lasting memories. By preparing ahead of time and keeping conversations positive, parents can help children walk into their first day of camp feeling confident and ready for the adventure.

For many kids, that first camp experience becomes the start of a summer tradition they look forward to year after year.

Read our Virtual Summer Camp Guide!