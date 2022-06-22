Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Rent a Backyard Pool This Summer

Monique Seleen
Paradise Valley.

Ever wanted to have a backyard summer get-together but lacked the space for it? Maybe you’ve envisioned having a family barbeque or pool party but don’t actually have a pool.

Introducing Swimply– an online platform where owners of private pools rent out their pools and backyards by the hour to people looking for that perfect outdoor oasis. 

Similar to Airbnb, Swimply pools can be found in all different cities and neighborhoods with a variety of amenities and sizes, depending on what you’re looking for. 

Gilbert.

“From Swimply’s founding in 2018, we had the vision for a variety of use cases,” said Bunim Laskin, co-founder and CEO of Swimply. “First and foremost, the majority of our swimmers seek out pools from their neighbors for ongoing, regular use such as daily lap swimming, family time and to enjoy the way in which water activities increase the quality of their lifestyle. We’ve also had spaces rented for experiences such as photo shoots, scuba diving certification, the testing of underwater drones, and even dog parties.” 

Not only can it benefit those seeking to rent the space, but it’s also become a source of income for people with underutilized pools.   

Peoria.

“Swimply has created a new income stream for the owners of the 10+ million pools in the US, with some earning more than 30K last year,” said Edward Yip, Partner at Norwest who will be joining the Swimply board. “Over the past year we’ve witnessed a movement in how people rethink the way we use space and earn a living wage. Swimply is well-positioned to help a lot of people.”

Swimply pools cost on average around $45 per hour based on pool area size, amenities, timing, and demand. They can be booked and listed on swimply.com or on the iOS and Android app. 

Ahwatukee.

“Water brings joy and people together, and as we come out of the pandemic, we expect Swimply to continue to grow as it brings communities and neighbors together in a safe, affordable way,” said Laskin. 

Pictured are some local pools from around the valley.

Monique Seleen

