Guiding Your Teen Through Early College Planning

As parents, we aspire to equip our children with the best tools for their future success. One crucial step in this journey is initiating conversations about college and exploring potential career paths with them from an early age.

While there’s no fixed timeline for discussing college, starting the conversation sooner rather than later allows you and your child to chart a course for maximizing their high school experience and preparing for college effectively.

Understanding what careers appeal to your child early on is essential in helping them develop the appropriate skills and knowledge to be successful in pursuing their dreams.

Junior Achievement’s programs, spanning K-12, provide students with insights into various careers, fostering preparedness for their next educational steps.

Consider the following tips when your child enters high school:

Consult with the school’s academic counselor. Counselors offer guidance on career options, recommend colleges aligned with your child’s aspirations, and suggest relevant courses, including dual enrollment options.

Research colleges matching your child’s career interests, lifestyle, and budget. Starting early allows ample time to understand each institution’s requirements and offerings. Create a list of potential colleges or trade schools and explore their programs, campus culture, and financial aid opportunities.

Encourage your child to engage in extracurricular activities. Participation in activities like volunteering, sports, arts, and clubs not only enhances skills but also enriches college applications. It’s essential to emphasize quality over quantity, encouraging your child to pursue activities they are passionate about.

Foster academic excellence. Middle school is an opportune time to address academic weaknesses and cultivate effective study habits, ensuring strong high school transcripts. Encourage your child to seek help when needed, whether through tutoring, peer study groups, or academic support programs.

Financial concerns weigh heavily on many teens considering post-high school education. Junior Achievement addresses this through financial literacy programs starting from elementary school. Consider the following financial planning tips:

Compile a list of potential colleges or trade schools and research associated costs, including tuition, fees, housing, and other expenses.

Explore FAFSA applications for potential financial aid eligibility. Encourage your child to research scholarships, grants, and work-study programs to alleviate financial burdens.

Develop a comprehensive budget, accounting for tuition, living expenses, transportation, and other incidentals. Teach your child the importance of financial responsibility and effective money management skills.

For over 65 years, Junior Achievement of Arizona has empowered children with essential life skills through diverse programs, from online resources to immersive experiences like JA BizTown, fostering the next generation of entrepreneurs, leaders and successful members of the Arizona community.

To learn more about Junior Achievement of Arizona and its initiatives, visit jaaz.org

Dr. Jennie Clausen has over 10 years of experience as a K-12 classroom teacher and post-secondary education instructor. She oversees JA’s Inspire platform where she is responsible for onboarding new schools, classes and districts and working closely with K-12 and Development teams to consistently improve the student’s experience and more.