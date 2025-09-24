The Pick of the Patch: Fall Reads for Kids

As the desert heat finally starts to mellow and routines settle into place, fall becomes the perfect time to curl up with a good book. This season, we’re celebrating all things autumn. Here are some books that capture the spirit of fall—think pumpkins, crunchy leaves, and harvest adventures. Whether you’re looking for a sweet bedtime story or a playful read-aloud, these fall-themed picks are sure to bring the season to life. Find more titles at library.pima.gov

Baby – 5

Apple Cake by Dawn Casey

In this simple rhyming story, a child says thank you for the gifts nature provides, from hazelnuts in the hedge to apples from the tree, eggs from the hens to milk from the cow. Eventually, the family has enough ingredients to make something special…a delicious apple cake! This sweet picture book encourages children to be grateful for the world around them—the perfect read for Thanksgiving.

Leaves by David Ezra Stein

A charming story of a young bear’s first autumn is perfectly suited to board book format. Bear is surprised when the leaves start falling off the trees, but when he tries to reattach them, it doesn’t work. With its childlike main character and graceful illustrations, Leaves is a great way to teach the youngest children about the changing seasons.

2 – 6 years

The Ugly Pumpkin by Dave Horowitz

The Ugly Pumpkin has waited all through October for someone to take him home, but no one wants him. He doesn’t look like other pumpkins. So, the lonely Ugly Pumpkin leaves the patch in search of a place where he’ll fit in. Perfect for the changing seasons, this wacky twist on The Ugly Duckling is a great read for Halloween and Thanksgiving.

The Fox Went Out on a Chilly Night by Peter Spier

In this glowing, restored vision of Spier’s beloved classic, follow the wily fox as he roams a sleepy New England town in search of a meal, with tones and textures so vivid you can almost hear the crackle of crisp fall leaves and the ripples of the river in the moonlight.

4 – 8 years

Leif and the Fall by Allison Sweet Grant and Adam Grant

Leif is a leaf. A worried leaf. It is autumn, and Leif is afraid to fall. “All leaves fall in the fall,” say the other leaves. But Leif is determined to find a different way down, and with his friend Laurel, he uses the resources around him to create a net, a kite, a parachute in hopes of softening his landing. Leif discovers that persistence and creativity can lead to amazing things.

Thanking the Moon by Grace Lin

This simple, young, and satisfying story follows a Chinese American family as they celebrate the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival. Each member of the family lends a hand as they prepare a moonlit picnic with mooncakes, pomelos, cups of tea, and colorful lanterns. And everyone sends thanks and a secret wish up to the moon.

Tweens/Teens

Pumpkinheads by Rainbow Rowell

Deja and Josiah are seasonal best friends. Every autumn they’ve worked together at the best pumpkin patch in the whole wide world. But this Halloween is different—Josiah and Deja are finally seniors, and this is their last season at the pumpkin patch. Their last shift together. Their last good-bye. A tender and hilarious story about two irresistible teens discovering what it means to leave behind a place­­—and a person—with no regrets.

The Fall of Whit Rivera by Crystal Maldonado

Frenemies Whit and Zay have been at odds for years (ever since he broke up with her in, like, the most embarrassing way imaginable), so when they’re forced to organize the fall formal together, it’s a literal disaster. Blisteringly funny and profoundly well-observed, The Fall of Whit Rivera is a snug and cozy autumn romcom that also tackles weightier topics like PCOS, chronic illness, sexuality, fatphobia, Latine identity, and class.