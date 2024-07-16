Family Fun Activities in Tucson!

Looking for family friendly things to on summer break or on the weekend? Here’s a list of family friendly places/events to check out!

Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum

115 N. Church Ave. Tucson • 520-621-7433 • gemandmineralmuseum.arizona.edu

The Alfie Norville Gem and Mineral Museum is a one-of-a-kind experience showcasing minerals, gems, jewelry, fossils, and meteorites all in one place! The museum features three galleries celebrating an interwoven relationship between science and art. Our Galleries include: Mineral Evolution Gallery, Arizona Gallery, Gem Gallery. We display a wide range of content from loose stones, finished jewelry pieces, renderings, and lapidary equipment.

Apple Annie Orchard

2081 W. Hardy Rd ., Willcox • 520-384-2084 • appleannies.com

Spend a day on the farm enjoying a flavorful harvest of pick-your-own peaches, apples and pears, as well as a plentiful selection of fresh veggies and pumpkins.

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

2021 N. Kinney Rd., Tucson • 520-883-1380 • desertmuseum.org

The desert museum is a fusion experience: zoo, botanical garden, art gallery and classes, natural history museum and aquarium.

Arizona Zipline Adventure

35406 S. Mt Lemmon Rd., Oracle • 520-308-9350 • ziparizona.com

Join us for a Zipline EcoTour to experience the Sonoran Desert from a new perspective. The Zipline EcoTour includes a ride on 5 different ziplines. Hosted by our professional adventure guides! Weight limit of 50-250 lbs.

Big Nose Kate’s Saloon

417 E. Allen St., Tombstone • 520-457-3107 • bignosekatestombstone.com

Come on up and enjoy some good old Tombstone AZ hospitality at Big Nose Kate’s Saloon. Dress up and take pictures, behind the bar, on our piano, or with a cowboy or saloon girl! Enjoy the toe-tapping, hand-slapping, live country entertainment!

Carnival of Illusion

160 S. Scott Ave., Tucson • 480-359-7469 • carnivalofillusion.com

Laugh, have fun and celebrate at Arizona’s favorite magical experience. Select dates available in 2024, check website for details.

Children’s Museum Tucson

200 S. 6th Ave., Tucson • 520-792-9985 • childrensmuseumtucson.org

Southern Arizona’s interactive museum for children. Children’s Museum Tucson provides fun, play-based, hands-on learning experiences for children and their families. Guided tours for groups available.

Children’s Museum Oro Valley

7366 N. Paseo Del Norte, Oro Valley • 520-792-9985 • childrensmuseumtucson.org

Located in the historic Carnegie Library, CMT has 17,000 square feet space with 10 indoor exhibits and a beautiful outdoor courtyard with lots of space for kids to play and imagine. Our exhibits are geared toward kids up to 10 years old.

Chuck E Cheese

6215 E. Speedway Blvd., Tucson • 520-777-1077 • chuckecheese.com/tucson

A great place for family fun or birthdays; Chuck E Cheese has live birthday shows, games, prizes, pizza and more.

Colossal Cave Mountain Park

16721 E. Old Spanish Trail, Vail • 520-647-7275 • colossalcave.com

Hidden high in the southern Arizona Mountains with its endless Sonoran Desert vistas, rich history, and authentic Wild West vibe, Colossal Cave Mountain Park is a destination for the adventurous at heart with authentic Wild West vibes, guided cave tours, hiking and biking trails, horseback riding, petting zoo, butterfly garden, camping and picnic areas, and more!

Defy Tucson

4861 N. Stone Ave., Tucson • 520-485-3334 • defytucson.com

Defy Tucson is Pima County’s largest trampoline and extreme air sports park, offering fun for families, gymnasts and friends. It’s also a great venue for kids’ birthday parties, group events, corporate events, company team building, holiday parties and offers a Tucson Summer Camp.

Elevate Trampoline Park

9705 N. Thornydale Rd., Ste 1, Tucson • 520-505-4665 • elevatetrampolinepark.com/tucson

From gravity-defying flips to epic bounce contests, elevate (indoor trampline park) has a whole park of activities and unlimited fun!

Funtasticks Family Fun Park

221 E. Wetmore Rd., Tucson • 520-888-4653 • funtasticks.com

From rides and attractions (laser tag, batting cages, go-karts, mini-golf, etc) to birthdays and events, Funtasticks is the perfect entertainment spot for the entire family!

Get Air Trampoline Park

330 S. Toole Ave. #200, Tucson • 520-624-5867 • getairsports.com

From trampolines, dodgeball, foam pits and more, Get Air Trampoline Park is the perfect facility for birthday parties, team sport events, corporate gatherings, and family reunions!

Golf N Stuff

6503 E. Tanque Verde Rd., Tucson • 520-296-2366 • golfnstuff.com/tucson

Golf N’ Stuff Family Fun Center is open year-round and proud to feature two 18-hole miniature golf courses, complete with whimsical scenes and beautiful water features. Enjoy our other great attractions to include zippy go-karts, wet n’ wild bumper boats with super soaker Squirt guns, hard and softball batting cages, and laser tag where, “you are the game”! We offer the largest arcade in Southern Arizona inside our medieval castle with over 100 arcade games, and a complete snack bar. We proudly host birthday parties, corporate events and large group outings.

John E. Greivenkamp Museum of Optics

1630 E. University Blvd., Tucson • 520-621-6997 • wp.optics.arizona.edu/museum

The Wyant College of Optical Sciences is proud to offer access to its collection of antique and historic telescopes, microscopes, lenses and cameras. These specimens represent work by the world’s most respected instrument makers from the 18th century to the present.

Kino Sports Complex

2500 E. Ajo Way, Tucson • 520-724-5466 • kinosportscomplex.com

Kino Sport Complex is the largest sports and entertainment venue in Pima County. The complex is the place to be for sporting events, concerts and community activities, plus it’s home of the FC Tucson. Learn more about the Kino Sports Complex expansion of soccer and other indoor/outdoor sports activities by visiting the website.

Main Event Tucson

4700 S. Landing Way, Tucson • 520-503-3301 • mainevent.com/tucson

Main Event Tucson is a 50,000 square foot center jam packed with bowling lanes, laser tag, arcade games, plus a full-service restaurant and bar. There’s fun for EVERYONE in your family! Open daily; see website to book special events.

Old Tucson

201 S. Kinney Rd., Tucson • 520-883-0100 • oldtucson.com

Old Tucson is a renowned film set and family theme park just outside Tucson . It’s been the filming location of hundreds of classic western films and TV shows featuring stars such as Frank Sinatra and Clint Eastwood. In 1960 the studio opened its doors as a theme park and continues to welcome guests for immersive experiences, special events, and tours!

Pima Air & Space Museum

6000 E. Valencia Rd., Tucson • 520-574-0462 • pimaair.org

The Pima Air & Space Museum, located in Tucson, Arizona, is one of the world’s largest non-government funded aerospace museums. The museum features a display of nearly 400 aircraft spread out over 80 acres on a campus occupying 127 acres.

Playformance

119 E. Toole Ave., Tucson • 520-623-3904 • playformancetucson.com

An indoor playground that helps kids develop the cognitive, physical, emotional and social skills needed through play-based curriculum.

Reid Park Zoo

3400 E. Zoo Ct., Tucson • 520-881-4753 • reidparkzoo.org

Explore 24 acres of lush, naturalistic habitats housing exotic animals from around the world, including up-close views of lions, elephants, Andean bears, flamingos, rhinos and more. Feed a giraffe, ride the Cox Wildlife Carousel, meet an animal ambassador or schedule a behind-the-scenes tour.

Rillito Park Racetrack

4502 N. First Ave., Tucson • 520-745-5486 • rillitoracetrack.com

90-acre Rillito Park consists of Rillito Race Track, J. Rukin Jelks Stud Farm, and hosts the Heirloom Farmer’s Market on Sundays.

Sky Island Falconry Experience

Various Locations • skyislandfalconry.org

Embark on an extraordinary adventure into the world of falconry at Sky Island Falconry. Tucked away amidst Tucson’s breathtaking landscapes, our top-rated attraction on Trip Advisor offers a truly captivating experience. Prepare to be mesmerized as expert falconers showcase the agility and grace of these magnificent raptors.

The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures

4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr., Tucson • 520-881-0606 • theminitimemachine.org

The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures is a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and advancing the art of miniatures for all.

Trail Dust Town

6541 E. Tanque Verde Rd., Tucson • 520-296-4551 • traildusttown.com

Trail Dust Town has been Tucson’s favorite place for “Old West” fun since 1961. Home to Tucson’s favorite cowboy steakhouse, Pinnacle Peak and Tucson’s favorite breakfast, Millie’s Pancake Haus. Family-friendly attractions include Wild West Stunt Shows (Friday-Sunday at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.), miniature train rides, shopping, and photo ops galore!

Tohonu Chul Botanical Gardens

7355 N. Paseo Del Norte, Tucson • 520-742-6455 • tohonochul.org

Named one of the world’s great botanical gardens by Travel+ Leisure Magazine, Tohonu is set on 49 acres of lush desert and has themed gardens, galleries, and gift shops.

Tucson Botanical Gardens

2150 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson • 520-326-9686 • tucsonbotanical.org

The Tucson Botanical Gardens is a 5.5-acre collection of 20 gardens in the heart of Tucson. TBG was selected as number four in USA today’s 10 best Readers’ Choice awards for Best Botanical Garden in 2023.

Wild Katz

4629 E. Speedway Blvd., Tucson • 520-415-7955 • wldktz.com

Wild Katz boats thoughtfully curated play zones that spark creativity, challenge motor skills, and encourage social interaction.

Bowling Alleys

Tucson Bowl, 7020 E. 21st St., Tucson • 520-747-1363 • tripleshift.com/tucson-bowl

Lucky Strike Bowl, 4015 E. Speedway Blvd., Tucson • 520-327-4926 • tripleshift.com/lucky-strike-bowl

Fiesta Lanes, 501 W. River Rd., Tucson • 520-887-2695 • tripleshift.com/fiesta-lanes

Bowlero Tucson, 114 S. Camino Seco, Tucson • 520-298-2311 • bowlero.com/location/bowlero-tucson

Cactus Bowl, 3665 S. 16th Ave,. Tucson • 520-327-6561 • tripleshift.com/cactus-bowl

Davis-Monthan Lanes, 3202 Davis Monthan AFB, Tucson • 520-228-3461 • dmfss.com/thunderalley

Main Event Tucson, 4700 S. Landing Way, Tucson • 520-503-3301 • mainevent.com/tucson

mainevent.com/tucson

Round1 Bowling & Arcade, 5950 E. Broadway Blvd. # 110, Tucson • 520-485-4288 • round1usa.com

Movie Theatres

Roadhouse Cinemas, 4811 E. Grant Rd. Ste 150, Tucson • 520-209-2728 • roadhousecinemas.com Cinemark Century Tucson Marketplace and XD, 1300 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd., Tucson • 520-622-8443 • cinemark.com Galaxy Theatres Tucson, 100 S. Houghton Rd., Tucson • 888-407-9874 • galaxytheatres.com The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd., Tucson • 520-795-0844 • loftcinema.org Cinemark Century El Con 20 and XD, 3601 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson • 520-202-3358 • cinemark.com Cinemark Century Park Place 20 and XD, 5870 E. Broadway Blvd. #3006, Tucson • 520-745-2321 • cinemark.com Harkins Theatres Tucson Spectrum 18, 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz, Tucson • 520-889-5588 • harkins.com The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St., Tucson • 520-882-0204 • screeningroomdowntown.com AMC Foothills 15, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Ste 144, Tucson • 520-742-5050 • amctheatres.com

