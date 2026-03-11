Celebrate Stories, Culture and Community at the Tucson Festival of Books



One of Tucson’s most beloved spring traditions is back. The Tucson Festival of Books returns to the University of Arizona campus March 14–15, and Pima County Public Library is once again bringing powerful voices, cultural storytelling and engaging conversations to the festival.

Throughout the weekend, readers can stop by the library’s Nuestras Raíces tent, located in front of the University of Arizona Main Library, where a lineup of authors, poets and storytellers will explore themes ranging from Indigenous storytelling and Latinx poetry to

Panels throughout the weekend will dive into a wide range of topics, including:

Indigenous storytelling and identity

Latinx poetry and resilience

Migration and personal history

Border narratives and bilingual storytelling

Romance and modern Latinx love stories

Healing through cultural traditions

The role of resistance in fiction

Tucson’s rich local history

Families and aspiring writers will find plenty to explore beyond the author panels. The library will host a youth book giveaway in the Teen Area, offer opportunities to sign up for a library card at the Bookmobile, and feature craft activities from the Many Nations Team.

For those interested in honing their own storytelling skills, the library’s Writer in Residence, Margo Steines, will lead a special workshop titled Writing the Nonfiction Scene on Saturday.

Festival excitement begins even earlier with a special pre-festival author event. On Friday, March 13, author Jonny Garza Villa will visit Martha Cooper Library to discuss his latest book, Futbolista, during an event hosted by the library’s Nuestras Raíces and Pride teams.

Whether you’re a lifelong book lover, an aspiring writer or simply looking for a meaningful way to spend a spring weekend, the Tucson Festival of Books offers something for everyone—and Pima County Public Library’s programming is a vibrant celebration of storytelling, heritage and community.