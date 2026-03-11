Forget the Snooze Button: Easy Sleep Tips from a Gut Health Expert



By Robert Metzger, Product Development Manager at Plexus Worldwide

Almost 40% of Americans get less than six hours of sleep while the recommended amount is seven hours a night to feel rested.

Sleep is crucial for our emotional and physical well-being. Getting adequate quality sleep can help repair cognitive function, the immune system, support mood, and potentially lower the risk of chronic disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has evaluated percentage (%) of adults not getting enough sleep on a state-by-state basis. The data shows that Arizonans face a higher percentage of sleep deprivation due to extreme heat and environmental factors.

As a biologist, these are my top recommendations for getting more restorative sleep:

Why Can’t I Fall Asleep?

Insomnia is defined as a sleep disorder characterized by difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or waking too early. It can be tied to:

High cortisol (stress) levels

A nervous system imbalance

Physical conditions that make it difficult to sleep

Circadian rhythm interruption

The most common reason for insomnia is stress. Our bodies go into fight or flight mode hijacking the brain’s hypothalamus, triggering a release of hormones that keep us awake. This also creates disruptive sleep patterns.

Make Your Environment Sleepy

Keep your bedroom a safe space for sleep by not watching TV in bed and eliminating any screen time to 30-60 minutes before bed. Journaling or reading are great ways to relax your body in preparation for sleep. Consider aromatherapy (lavender, chamomile, bergamot), as these aromas can promote relaxation.

Bright light can inhibit your brain’s ability to secrete melatonin, so be sure to dim the lights in the evening and invest in thick curtains to eliminate moonlight or neighboring city lights.

If you’re struggling to fall asleep, try getting out of bed and consider a calming activity for a few minutes then try to go back to sleep.

Consider Nutritional Needs

The gut produces 90% of the body’s serotonin and melatonin which regulates sleep, so what you eat can affect how you sleep. Avoid alcohol, caffeine, nicotine, fatty foods like cheese, refined carbs, greasy foods, and high sugar content.

Certain foods can help produce tryptophan and contain naturally occurring magnesium to aid sleep. Great bedtime snacks are:

Yogurt with fruit

Whole grains

Eggs

Bananas

Eat 1-2 hours before bed, ideally. Supplementing with melatonin can improve sleep by mimicking the body’s natural “time for bed” signal. This hormone, produced primarily by the pineal gland and gut, cues your circadian rhythm to wind down.

Get Moving

A sedentary lifestyle disrupts your sleep because your body doesn’t think it needs to rest and recharge. Be mindful that excessive exercise can raise your core body temperature, making it harder to fall asleep. Allow time to cool down before bed, as your body uses this natural temperature to drop to fall asleep more quickly.

It’s best to exercise in the daytime to support your natural circadian rhythm. However, a walk, leisurely cycling or swimming could be beneficial an hour before bed, according to certain studies. For beginners, start with a simple 10-minute morning walk.

These tips lead to a healthier microbiome and quality sleep – and that’s our focus at gut health company Plexus Worldwide, based in Scottsdale.

Remember to speak with a doctor if you suffer from chronic insomnia.

About the Author

Robert Metzger is the Product Development Manager at Plexus Worldwide, where he’s passionate about applying nutrition into innovative wellness products. With over 10 years of wellness experience, Metzger holds a degree in Human Biology with an emphasis in Nutritional Science from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, grounding his work in both scientific understanding and consumer health trends.