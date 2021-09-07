2021-2022 Performing Arts Preview

NOTE: Because last-minute schedule changes can occur, please confirm dates and times on event websites.
Arizona Broadway Theatre
7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria • azbroadway.org
Sept. 19-Oct. 30: Chicago
Nov. 26.-Dec. 30: Elf the Musical
Jan. 21-Feb. 20, 2022: Gypsy
March 18-April 24, 2022: Flashdance The Musical
May 6-26, 2022: Ghost
June 10-July 17, 2022: The SpongeBob Musical
Aug. 26-Sept. 25, 2022: Happy Days: A New Musical
ASU Gammage
1200 S. Forest Ave., Tempe • 480-965-3434 • asugammage.com
Sept. 8-Oct. 3: Hamilton
Nov. 2-7: Mean Girls
Dec. 7-12: My Fair Lady
Feb. 8-13, 2022: The Band’s Visit
Feb. 19, 2022: Tim Allen
March 15-20, 2022: Tootsie
April 19-24, 2022: Hadestown
June 14-19, 2022: Come From Away
July 7-31, 2022: Disney’s The Lion King
Oct. 18-23, 2022: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Ballet Arizona
602-381-0184 • balletaz.org
Oct. 29-31: Contemporary Moves (at Dorrance Theatre)
Dec. 10-24: The Nutcracker (Symphony Hall with The Phoenix Symphony)
Feb. 10-13, 2022: Romeo and Juliet (Symphony Hall with The Phoenix Symphony)
March 24-27, 2022: All Balanchine (Orpheum Theatre)
May 5-8, 2022: Juan Gabriel (Symphony Hall)
May 17-June 2, 2022: An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden
Black Theatre Troupe
Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington, Phoenix • blacktheatretroupe.org
Sept. 10-26: Sistas! The Musical
Oct. 22-Nov. 7: Sunset Baby
Dec. 3-19: Black Nativity
Feb. 4-20, 2022: A Soldier’s Play
March 25-April 10, 2022: Ain’t Misbehavin’
Childsplay
Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe St., Phoenix • 480-921-5700 • childsplayaz.org
Oct. 3-31: Selena Maria Sings
Nov. 7-Dec. 24: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical
Feb. 5-March 13, 2022: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show
April 23-May 22, 2022: School House Rock Live!
Desert Foothills Theater
The Holland Center, 34250 N. 60th St., Scottsdale • dftheater.org
Sept. 17-26: High School Musical
Oct. 28-31: War of the Worlds
Nov. 12-21: The Music Man
Dec. 10-19: Elf Jr.
Feb. 11-13, 2022: Fair Game
March 18-27, 2022: Les Miserables
April 22-May 1, 2022: Dear Edwina
East Valley Children’s Theatre • evct.org
Performed at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St., Mesa • 480-644-6500 • mesacenter.com
Sept. 23-Oct. 3: The Clumsy Princess (EVCT’s 2020 Aspiring Playwriting Contest Winner)
Dec. 2-12: The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, the Musical
Feb. 10-20, 2022: The Prince and the Pauper: The Musical (EVCT’s 2021 Aspiring Playwriting Contest Winner)
June 16-26, 2022: Marion and the Merry Men: A New Legend of Robin Hood
Greasepaint Youtheatre
7020 E. Second St., Scottsdale • greasepaint.org
Sept. 10-19: Disney’s Descendants: The Musical
Oct. 1-3: Almost, Maine
Jan. 21-30, 2022: The Diary of Anne Frank
Feb. 25-March 6, 2022: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
April 8-17, 2022: Disney’s The Beauty & The Beast
Great Arizona Puppet Theater
302 W. Latham St., Phoenix • 602-262-2050 • azpuppets.org
Sept. 3-12: The Three Wishes
Sept. 16-19: Guest Artist Red Herring Presents: Aesop’s Fables
Sept. 22-Oct. 3: Jack and the Beanstalk
Oct. 6-31: Old MacDonald’s Pumpkin Patch
Nov. 3-21: The Little Red Hen
Nov. 26-Dec. 5: The Christmas Mouse
Hale Theatre Arizona
50 W. Page Avenue, Gilbert • 480-497-1181 • haletheatrearizona.com
Aug. 20-Oct. 2: The Addams Family
Sept. 21-Nov. 16: Harvey
Oct. 7-Nov. 20: Disney’s Mary Poppins
Nov. 29-30: Elvis Tribute Concert
Nov. 26-Dec. 24: A Christmas Carol
Dec. 30-Feb. 5, 2022: Chaps!
Jan. 11-Feb. 15, 2022: Nunsense
Feb. 10-March 26, 2022: Brigadoon
March 1-April 12, 2022: Daddy Long Legs
March 31-May 7, 2022: The Music Man
April 26-June 21, 2022: Agatha Christie: And Then There Were None
May 12-June 25, 2022: Footloose
June 30-Aug. 13, 2022: Disney’s The Little Mermaid
Madison Center for the Arts
5601 N. 16th St., Phoenix • 602-664-7777 • themadison.org
Sept. 16-18: Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville
Oct. 28-30: Potted Potter
Nov. 14: American Ballet Theatre
Dec. 2-5: Santa’s Circus
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
7380 E 2nd St, Scottsdale • 480-499-8587 • scottsdaleperformingarts.org
Oct. 17: Julia Chacón Flamenco Theatre Flamenco por la Familia
Jan. 21- 23, 2022: Arizona Opera Education Presents ‘Cinderella’: A Classic Fairytale Opera
March 18-20, 2022: Cactus Flower Story Hour With AJ Odneal and Jillian Bessett
March 19, 2022 : B–The Underwater Bubble Show
April 29- May 1, 2022: Balloonacy
Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre
7014 E. Camelback Road, Suite 0586, Scottsdale (in Scottsdale Fashion Square) • desertstages.org
Sept. 10-19: Into the Woods
Oct. 1-10: Clue
Oct. 22-31: Carrie The Musical
Nov. 12-14: All Together Now
Nov. 19-Dec. 19: The Sound of Music
Spotlight Youth Theatre
10620 N. 43rd Ave., Glendale • 602-843-8318 • spotlightyouththeatre.org
Sep. 17-Oct. 3: Fun Home
Oct. 22-Nov. 7: The Addams Family Young@Part
Dec. 3-19: Peace, Love and Cupcakes
Dec. 31-Jan. 1, 2022: Cloudy With a Chance of Musicals
Jan. 14-30, 2022: TBA
Feb. 25-March 13, 2022: Charlotte’s Web: The Musical
April 1-10: Playfest
May 13-29: The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
TheaterWorks
Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, 10580 N. 83rd Drive, Peoria • 623-815-7930 • theaterworks.org
Nov. 18-Dec. 19: A Curiouser Nutcracker
Valley Youth Theatre
525 N. First St., Phoenix • 602-253-8188 • vyt.com
Oct. 1-31: Spookley The Square Pumpkin: The Musical
Dec. 3-23: A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas Tail
Feb. 4-20, 2022: Sleeping Beauty
April 1-24: Junie B. Jones, The Musical
June 10-26, 2022: High School Musical