2021-2022 Performing Arts Preview

NOTE: Because last-minute schedule changes can occur, please confirm dates and times on event websites.

Arizona Broadway Theatre

7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria • azbroadway.org

Sept. 19-Oct. 30: Chicago

Nov. 26.-Dec. 30: Elf the Musical

Jan. 21-Feb. 20, 2022: Gypsy

March 18-April 24, 2022: Flashdance The Musical

May 6-26, 2022: Ghost

June 10-July 17, 2022: The SpongeBob Musical

Aug. 26-Sept. 25, 2022: Happy Days: A New Musical

ASU Gammage

1200 S. Forest Ave., Tempe • 480-965-3434 • asugammage.com

Sept. 8-Oct. 3: Hamilton

Nov. 2-7: Mean Girls

Dec. 7-12: My Fair Lady

Feb. 8-13, 2022: The Band’s Visit

Feb. 19, 2022: Tim Allen

March 15-20, 2022: Tootsie

April 19-24, 2022: Hadestown

June 14-19, 2022: Come From Away

July 7-31, 2022: Disney’s The Lion King

Oct. 18-23, 2022: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Ballet Arizona

602-381-0184 • balletaz.org

Oct. 29-31: Contemporary Moves (at Dorrance Theatre)

Dec. 10-24: The Nutcracker (Symphony Hall with The Phoenix Symphony)

Feb. 10-13, 2022: Romeo and Juliet (Symphony Hall with The Phoenix Symphony)

March 24-27, 2022: All Balanchine (Orpheum Theatre)

May 5-8, 2022: Juan Gabriel (Symphony Hall)

May 17-June 2, 2022: An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden

Black Theatre Troupe

Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington, Phoenix • blacktheatretroupe.org

Sept. 10-26: Sistas! The Musical

Oct. 22-Nov. 7: Sunset Baby

Dec. 3-19: Black Nativity

Feb. 4-20, 2022: A Soldier’s Play

March 25-April 10, 2022: Ain’t Misbehavin’

Childsplay

Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe St., Phoenix • 480-921-5700 • childsplayaz.org

Oct. 3-31: Selena Maria Sings

Nov. 7-Dec. 24: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

Feb. 5-March 13, 2022: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

April 23-May 22, 2022: School House Rock Live!

Desert Foothills Theater

The Holland Center, 34250 N. 60th St., Scottsdale • dftheater.org

​Sept. 17-26: High School Musical

Oct. 28-31: War of the Worlds

Nov. 12-21: The Music Man

Dec. 10-19: Elf Jr.

Feb. 11-13, 2022: Fair Game

March 18-27, 2022: Les Miserables

April 22-May 1, 2022: Dear Edwina

East Valley Children’s Theatre • evct.org

Performed at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St., Mesa • 480-644-6500 • mesacenter.com

Sept. 23-Oct. 3: The Clumsy Princess (EVCT’s 2020 Aspiring Playwriting Contest Winner)

Dec. 2-12: The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, the Musical

Feb. 10-20, 2022: The Prince and the Pauper: The Musical (EVCT’s 2021 Aspiring Playwriting Contest Winner)

June 16-26, 2022: Marion and the Merry Men: A New Legend of Robin Hood

Greasepaint Youtheatre

7020 E. Second St., Scottsdale • greasepaint.org

Sept. 10-19: Disney’s Descendants: The Musical

Oct. 1-3: Almost, Maine

Jan. 21-30, 2022: The Diary of Anne Frank

Feb. 25-March 6, 2022: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

April 8-17, 2022: Disney’s The Beauty & The Beast

Great Arizona Puppet Theater

302 W. Latham St., Phoenix • 602-262-2050 • azpuppets.org

Sept. 3-12: The Three Wishes

Sept. 16-19: Guest Artist Red Herring Presents: Aesop’s Fables

Sept. 22-Oct. 3: Jack and the Beanstalk

Oct. 6-31: Old MacDonald’s Pumpkin Patch

Nov. 3-21: The Little Red Hen

Nov. 26-Dec. 5: The Christmas Mouse

Hale Theatre Arizona

50 W. Page Avenue, Gilbert • 480-497-1181 • haletheatrearizona.com

Aug. 20-Oct. 2: The Addams Family

Sept. 21-Nov. 16: Harvey

Oct. 7-Nov. 20: Disney’s Mary Poppins

Nov. 29-30: Elvis Tribute Concert

Nov. 26-Dec. 24: A Christmas Carol

Dec. 30-Feb. 5, 2022: Chaps!

Jan. 11-Feb. 15, 2022: Nunsense

Feb. 10-March 26, 2022: Brigadoon

March 1-April 12, 2022: Daddy Long Legs

March 31-May 7, 2022: The Music Man

April 26-June 21, 2022: Agatha Christie: And Then There Were None

May 12-June 25, 2022: Footloose

June 30-Aug. 13, 2022: Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Madison Center for the Arts

5601 N. 16th St., Phoenix • 602-664-7777 • themadison.org

Sept. 16-18: Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville

Oct. 28-30: Potted Potter

Nov. 14: American Ballet Theatre

Dec. 2-5: Santa’s Circus

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

7380 E 2nd St, Scottsdale • 480-499-8587 • scottsdaleperformingarts.org

Oct. 17: Julia Chacón Flamenco Theatre Flamenco por la Familia

Jan. 21- 23, 2022: Arizona Opera Education Presents ‘Cinderella’: A Classic Fairytale Opera

March 18-20, 2022: Cactus Flower Story Hour With AJ Odneal and Jillian Bessett

March 19, 2022 : B–The Underwater Bubble Show

April 29- May 1, 2022: Balloonacy

Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre

7014 E. Camelback Road, Suite 0586, Scottsdale (in Scottsdale Fashion Square) • desertstages.org

Sept. 10-19: Into the Woods

Oct. 1-10: Clue

Oct. 22-31: Carrie The Musical

Nov. 12-14: All Together Now

Nov. 19-Dec. 19: The Sound of Music

Spotlight Youth Theatre

10620 N. 43rd Ave., Glendale • 602-843-8318 • spotlightyouththeatre.org

Sep. 17-Oct. 3: Fun Home

Oct. 22-Nov. 7: The Addams Family Young@Part

Dec. 3-19: Peace, Love and Cupcakes

Dec. 31-Jan. 1, 2022: Cloudy With a Chance of Musicals

Jan. 14-30, 2022: TBA

Feb. 25-March 13, 2022: Charlotte’s Web: The Musical

April 1-10: Playfest

May 13-29: The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

TheaterWorks

Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, 10580 N. 83rd Drive, Peoria • 623-815-7930 • theaterworks.org

Nov. 18-Dec. 19: A Curiouser Nutcracker

Valley Youth Theatre

525 N. First St., Phoenix • 602-253-8188 • vyt.com

(Subscribe to VYT’s YouTube channel to see virtual performances at: youtube.com/user/VYTPhoenix)

Oct. 1-31: Spookley The Square Pumpkin: The Musical

Dec. 3-23: A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas Tail

Feb. 4-20, 2022: Sleeping Beauty

April 1-24: Junie B. Jones, The Musical

June 10-26, 2022: High School Musical