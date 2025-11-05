

How One Mom Turned Her Son’s Cancer Journey into a Joyful Business for Families

When Madison Grevera’s oldest son was diagnosed with leukemia just after his third birthday, everything in her world changed. The former early education teacher stepped away from the classroom to focus full-time on his care, navigating the long and grueling road of cancer treatment. But amid the hospital stays, isolation, and heartbreak, a new calling began to take root—one built on hope, creativity, and play.

Pinch of Play is the company Madison founded in the spring of 2024 to help families connect meaningfully with their young children through themed, purposeful play kits. What started as a way to bring moments of joy into her own home during her son’s nearly three-year chemotherapy journey, is now benefiting families far beyond her own.

Born from Challenge, Built on Connection

Madison’s background as a teacher and her new reality as a mom who found herself suddenly at home full-time, inspired her to lean into what she knew best—engaging young kids through imaginative, developmentally rich play.

“I started coming up with themes every few weeks that we would base our play, learning, and reading off of,” she says. “With each theme, I created a play shelf with pretend play toys, made activities, and collected books.”

These themed kits, first designed for home and hospital use, quickly caught the attention of friends and family who began borrowing them. Their reactions made it clear: this type of intentional play wasn’t just helpful for kids in treatment—it was something every child could benefit from.

What’s Inside a Pinch of Play Kit?

Each Pinch of Play kit is curated with purpose. They include a mix of pretend play materials, fine motor skill activities, early math and literacy prompts, arts and crafts, and even a carefully chosen children’s book—all centered around a fun, kid-approved theme like “Apple Orchard” or “Camp Out.” Every activity has a developmental goal in mind, whether it’s strengthening gross motor skills or sparking creative thinking.

“Each one consists of different play and learning, but all with a purpose,” Madison explains. “Parents don’t have to guess whether the activities are meaningful. We’ve already built that in.”

Giving Back to Families Facing the Unthinkable

Pinch of Play is more than just a business, it’s a mission-driven brand committed to supporting families going through medical crises. A portion of every purchase goes toward donating kits to pediatric cancer patients and their families, and supporters can also choose to donate a kit directly to a child in need.

“We know firsthand how hard it is to keep your toddler happy and yourself sane in a hospital room for days, weeks, or months on end,” Madison says. “We hope to alleviate some of that for these brave families and to just let them know we’ve been where they are.”

Play with Purpose, Rooted in Love

At its core, Pinch of Play is about helping families slow down and connect through meaningful activities. Madison hopes her kits give caregivers an opportunity to see their child’s strengths in a new light, all while fostering connection, curiosity, and joy.

“One day we hope to offer complete Play Shelves for purchase,” she adds. “But for now, we’re just so grateful to see families enjoying purposeful play. That means everything to us.”

Whether your child is healthy and thriving, or you’re walking a tougher road, Pinch of Play brings the power of connection, imagination, and healing—one small kit at a time.

To find out more, or to purchase a play kit, visit pinchofplaykits.com