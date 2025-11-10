Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Enter for a chance to win "Zootopia 2" tickets!

Kate Reed
Kate Reed
0

In “Zootopia 2,” rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voice of Academy Award® winner Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. The Oscar®-winning team of Jared Bush and Byron Howard (directors) and Yvett Merino (producer) are the principal filmmakers.

Voice Cast:
Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan, Fortune Feimster, Idris Elba, Bonnie Hunt, Don Lake, Nate Torrence, Jenny Slate, Alan Tudyk, Maurice LaMarche, Leah Latham, Josh Dallas, Tommy Chong, Mark Rhino Smith, Raymond Persi

In theaters November 26. See the trailer HERE.

Enter for your chance to win a complimentary admit-four pass for the advance screening of Disney’s ZOOTOPIA 2, taking place Saturday, November 22 at Noon at Harkins Shea (7354 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale).

