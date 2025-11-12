Community College vs. University Education

The Right Choice Is What’s Right for Your Teen

Morgan is worried about her future. She graduated from high school but only with a pieced-together education from five different schools. Having moved a lot, her college-going capital, resources, and confidence are low.

Taylor graduated from a local high school with honors, AP and dual enrollment courses, community service, and an educated family.

Both students have lived experiences that have shaped their personalities and worldview. Both students are nervous about their futures. They both have a decision to make.

All About the Student

The difference between a university and a community college starts with the student:

Who are they?

What do they want?

What’s their plan?

How will they achieve their plan?

When deciding to attend college, an internal struggle begins – one that was fostered since kindergarten when they were asked by teachers and strangers, “What do you want to be when you grow up?”

The answer to that question, over time, becomes more realistic and more daunting- we can’t all be superheroes. And, depending on their life circumstances, choosing and fostering a career path feels daunting and sometimes impossible.

Some of you might even wonder if your child will be accepted into college and how much it will cost.

Universities vs. Community College – What’s the Difference?

Universities have larger budgets, more merch, a specific, carefully cultivated identity, and both local and national clout – whether it’s athletics or research. It’s recommended and sometimes required for new students to live on campus to really be embedded in the culture and bustling vibe of a college town. Going to a university has a feel – a look – a distinct unknowable aura that is both exhilarating and intimidating. You’re a part of something large and formidable, and it can be known and felt. Students choose and pay for the experience as well as the education.

Community colleges are a microcosm of a university. Community colleges have most, if not more, of the same resources and programs, but often on a smaller scale. The cost is less, the faculty and staff are often more accessible, and the services are more intimate. Regardless of background, students can show up and feel accepted. The feel – the aura – it’s personal. Students don’t go to community college solely because it’s closer, because it’s cheaper, or even because it’s intimate. Students choose community college because it feels like home. Choosing this path can be for the experience and education, but also the intimacy and acceptance.

Both schools will get you where you want to go. It just depends on what your child wants and, more so, what they need.

Kelly Greene is the Dean of Instruction and Learning Support at GateWay Community College