Paper Planet – A Creative Experience for the Whole Family

Get ready to enter an interactive, immersive forest-like planet all made of cardboard trees and paper creations.

You and your family are invited to play and create in this strange world using only paper, tape, and your imaginations. The forest will grow and evolve each day as every new guest creates their own paper masterpieces to add to the forest.

What premiered in Melbourne, Australia in 2011 has been touring all over the world including at the New Victory Theater in New York City, at the International Children’s Festival of the Arts in Alberta (Canada), and even the Sydney Opera House! And now it’s coming to Arizona at the Polyglot Theatre at the Tempe Center of the Arts.

Paper Planet is a universally accessible experience, there is no English language barrier, and it can be entirely non-verbal if you choose. In fact, you and your family are encouraged to interact, play, and move about as you’d like.

The entire experience is meant to be child-led, allowing each visitor to engage to their liking. Some children will enjoy letting their imaginations take over while quietly creating their paper designs. Others may prefer to play and explore with the performers and other children.

There’s no wrong way to go about this highly sensory experience. However you choose to interact, you will be witnessing the instinctive creativity that follows when given a place, atmosphere, and simple materials to play with.

Paper Planet will only be here for a short time, so make sure to get your tickets and don’t miss out on this unique, interactive, and family-friendly experience.

Watch the trailer of what to expect here.

Dates: March 21, 22, 23, or 24

Session Times: 9:30 a.m., 11:30, and 2:00 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are $15 per person, Children 0-2 years old are FREE and can be purchased at tempecenterforthearts.com or by calling the Box Office at 480-350-2822. Ticket includes admission for a 1 hour session.

