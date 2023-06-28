Eat, Drink and be Murdered! A Murder Mystery Dinner Theater Event

Get ready for a fun-filled evening of laughs, dinner, and mystery where you can join a motley group of Las Vegas denizens as they try to solve the murder of Blackjack White, the notorious owner of the Pearly Gates Gambling Emporium!

Eat, Drink, and be Murdered! is a new and different experience put on by Fountain Hills Theater but this time, it takes place at Batchelor’s Pad BBQ.

Enjoy a delicious three-course meal of brisket, beans, bread, salad and a dessert and while you work through the clues to find out who deserves to be locked up and solve the mystery.

Seating for Eat, Drink, and be Murdered! is limited, so call early to reserve seats for this new and delightful production.

Production will take place on Fridays and Saturdays July 14, 15, 28, 29. Doors open at 6:30pm, and Sundays, July 16, 30, doors open at 1:30pm. Ticket prices are $48.00 and include the show and three-course dinner. Tickets are available through the Fountain Hills Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or visit https://fhtaz.org/

Enter for your chance to win 2 tickets to the show! Alcoholic beverages, the purchase of clues and gratuity are not included. Reservations are required.