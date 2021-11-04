My kids love muffins—especially the ones loaded with sugar! I love that it’s easy for them to grab one in the morning or for a snack but I disliked that it was basically a cupcake. A few months ago I came across this healthy muffin recipe and we haven’t looked back! She has a bunch of variations like Blueberry, Apple, Carrot, Banana, Cranberry Orange, and our current favorite: Pumpkin! They’re incredibly easy to make, healthy, adaptable, and they freeze well!

One batch makes 12 standard muffins but sometimes we make them into mini muffins and I add 4 to a bag and freeze them! I often have to double batches of muffins because they don’t last long in our house. You could add nuts, chocolate chips, or dried fruit to the batter but I don’t—they’re amazing as-is!

Her original recipe is here. Plus, as a bonus her images are way better!

Healthy Pumpkin Muffins

Ingredients:

• ⅓ cup oil (sometimes I use avocado, coconut, or even butter)

• ½ cup maple syrup

• 2 eggs, at room temperature

• 1 cup pumpkin purée

• ¼ cup milk

• 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract or paste (I love the vanilla paste!)

• ½ teaspoon salt

• 1 ¾ cups flour (the original used whole wheat, I typically use white)

• ⅓ cup old-fashioned oats, plus more for sprinkling on top

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 325 degrees and grease all 12 cups of your muffin tin with oil or butter, or use liners.

2. In a large bowl, beat the oil and maple syrup. Add your eggs, and beat together. Add the pumpkin purée, milk, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda, vanilla extract, and salt. Stir.

3. Add the flour and oats to the bowl and mix with a large wooden spoon, just until combined. You don’t want to over mix!

4. Divide the batter evenly between the muffin cups. Sprinkle the tops of the muffins with about a tablespoon of oats.

5. Bake muffins for about 22 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into a muffin comes out clean.

6. Place the muffin tin on a cooling rack to cool. You’ll need to let them sit for a while to cool or they’re crumble. But they’re just as delicious!

I hope you make them and let me know if your kids love them, too!

Check out Cookie + Kate’s other recipes here. She has some great ideas that I’ll be using for Thanksgiving this year!

