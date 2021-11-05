Celebrate National Doughnut Day!

There are two National Doughnut Days, June 1st and on November 5th. The June date is the most popular and was started by volunteer women of the Salvation Army in 1938. These women who were referred to as Dough Lassies, made donuts for military soldiers serving overseas during World War I to remind them of home, and as a way to boost moral. Soldiers then began to use the slogan “doughnuts will win the war!” You can read more about the topic at smithsonianmag.com. Now the November 5th date is noted to be in honor of American prisoners of war in Vietnam tricking interrogators into giving them donuts when they were otherwise starving. You may read more about it at the U.S. Naval Institute Blog. So, in celebration of this very sweet and tasty day, here are a few cool donut themed items. Plus places all over the Valley where you can indulge in a donut.

If you’re looking to make your own donuts try this recipe! Or, if you need something a little easier this Spiced-Sugar Doughnut Recipe with a can of biscuits is a favorite in our house!

Cool Donut themed items:

Donut Magnets. thecontainerstore.com Donut Playing Cards. thecontainerstore.com Girl Donut Cotton Dress and Cardigan. target.com Meowgical I Donut Know Kids’ Lunch Tote. target.com Six Pack Donuts Men’s T-shirt. walmart.com Donut Simulated Food Decompression Toy For Kids. walmart.com Donut Fall in Love by Jackie Lau. A baker provides the sweetest escape for an actor in this charming romantic comedy. amazon.com Smart Snacks Stack ’em Up Doughnuts. amazon.com

Donut locations:

19th Donut Hole. Dine-in, take-out and delivery available. 116 N Lindsay Rd, Unit 17, Mesa. 480-834-0133. donuthole19th Alesha Donuts. Dine-in or take-out available. 8345 W Glendale Ave, Glendale. 623-388-4613. aleshadonuts Alien Donuts. Dine-in, take-out and delivery available. 1000 E Apache Blvd, Tempe. 480-841-5393. aliendonuts.com Arizona Donut Co. Dine-in, take-out and delivery available. 1030 W Broadway Rd, Tempe. 480-968-1321. azdonutco.com Blooming Donuts. Dine-in, take-out and delivery available. 9820 W Lower Buckeye, Ste 107, Tolleson. 623-936-7488. bloomingdonuts Boba & Donuts. Dine-in or take-out available. 6165 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler. 480-785-4895. boba&donuts Bosa Donuts. Dine-in, take-out and delivery available. Valleywide locations. bosadonutsaz.com Crave Grounds. Dine-in, take-out and delivery available. 10105 E Vía Linda Rd, #A-106, Scottsdale. 480-307-9373. cravegrounds.com Crispy Glaze Donuts. Dine-in or take-out available. 11345 W Buckeye Rd, #A-113, Avondale. 623-936-7009. crispyglazedonuts Daily Donut. Dine-in or take-out available. 9133 W Thunderbird Rd, #107, Peoria. 602-327-1990. dailydonutwest Donut Parlor. Special: One FREE glazed donut Nov 5th. Dine-in, take-out and delivery available. 1245 W Elliot Rd, Ste 103, Tempe. 480-570-1900. donutparlor.com Donutsville

Dine-in and take out available.

8275 West Lake Pleasant Pkwy #107, Peoria. 623-825-4406. donutsville.com DoNut Worry Coffee & Smoothies. Dine-in, take-out and delivery available. 9115 E Baseline Rd, #107, Mesa. 480-621-6600. donutworryaz.com Drizzle Donut Co. Dine-in, take-out and delivery available. 20311 S Ellsworth Rd, Ste 114, Queen Creek, 480-909-9060. drizzledonutco.com Duck Donuts. Dine-in, take-out and delivery available. 4040 S Arizona Ave, Ste 8, Chandler. 480-350-7763. duckdonuts.com/chandler Dunkin’ Donuts. Dine-in, take-out and delivery available. Valleywide locations. dunkindonuts.com Dutch Donut Factory. Special: One FREE donut with purchase Nov 5th. Dine-in, take-out and delivery available. 1152 N Power Rd, Mesa. 480-748-4037. dutchdonutfactory Express Donuts. Dine-in and take-out available. 13824 W McDowell Rd, #103, Goodyear. 623-536-7443. expressdonuts Good Donuts. Dine-in or take-out available. 20924 N John Wayne Pkwy, #D-3, Maricopa. 520-866-9066. gooddonutsmaricopa Hurts Donut Company. Special: 20% of every donut sale on Nov 5th to be donated to the Pat Tillman Foundation. Dine-in, take-out and drive-thru available. 2161 E University Dr, Tempe. 480-765-2101. hurtsdonuttempe Krispy Kreme. Valleywide locations. krispykreme.com LaMar’s Donuts and Coffee. Dine-in, take-out, drive-thru and delivery available. 2340 W Bell Rd, Ste 138, Phoenix. 602-896-1171. lamars.com Mai Mochi Donut. Take-out available. 10250 E Apache Trail, Apache Junction (located within Xmoke City Tobacco Store). mai-mochi-donut.square.site Mesa Donuts. Dine-in or take-out available. 6008 E McKellips Rd, Mesa. 480-219-3066. mesadonut Rainbow Donuts & Smoothies. Dine-in and take-out available. 1960 W Ray Rd, Chandler. 480-963-8888. rainbowdonutsandsmoothies Sojo’s Donuts. Dine-in, take-out and delivery available. 1305 W Guadalupe Rd, Ste E-3, Mesa. 480-590-6716. sojosdonuts.com Sunrise Donuts. Dine-in, take-out and delivery available. 3536 W Baseline Rd, Laveen Village. 602-687-7688. sunrisedonutslaveen. 13011 W Greenway Rd, El Mirage. 623-466-6314. sunrisedonutselmirage. 725 Estrella Pkwy, Goodyear. 623-932-9010. sunrisedonutsgoodyear Sweet Cream Donuts, Coffee and Smoothies. Dine-in or take-out available. 7435 W Lower Buckeye Rd, Ste 112, Phoenix. 623-936-1007. sweetcreamdonutscoffee&smoothies Star Donuts. Dine-in and take-out available. 4155 W Bell Rd, Surprise. 623-584-0768.stardonuts.com The Donut Shoppe. Dine-in, take-out and delivery available. 2929 N 75th Ave, Phoenix. 623-444-2669. thedonutshoppe.business.site. 8141 W Camelback Rd, #B-101, Phoenix. 623-242-9789. thedonutshoppephx.business.site The Local Donut. Dine-in and take-out available. 3213 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale. 480-500-5236. thelocaldonutshop.com The Original Rainbow Donut. Dine-in, take-out and drive-thru available. 15834 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix. 602-867-9502. theoriginalrainbowdonuts.com

BEST grocery store donuts: Bashas, hands down! As a family we get Bashas donuts a few times a month! My kids love the fun seasonal donuts and cereal donuts like fruity pebbles!

Bashas’ is the only supermarket in Arizona that makes donuts from scratch every morning. In each store, a team of skilled bakers gets to work at 3 a.m. every morning to make nearly five dozen different creations every morning. The grocer offers 59 different donut flavors and varieties that are available year-round, including maple-iced donuts that are perfect for the fall season.

Did we miss one of your favorite donut places? Let us know! publisher@rakmagazine.com