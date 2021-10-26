I love baking with my kids and although we are always trying new recipes this is an easy recipe that we make every year during the fall. They’re soft and the perfect size for little kids! And I love that they’re not TOO sweet. They don’t last long in our house so we have to make them a few times!

Get a few cookie tins and try making a batch for friends, neighbors, and family!

We have this recipe written down on a card at home but we adapted it from this one. The original recipe has frosting (which would be delicious!) but we opt not to do it. Sometimes we even add chocolate chips and most the time we leave our the dried fruit and nuts. I also skip the orange zest sometimes if we don’t have it!

When baking with kids here are some tips:

Pre-measure the ingredients out so your kids can just dump into the bowl.

For older kids ask questions like what makes the cookies rise, or have a fractions lesson

Lower your expectations. Seriously. It’s going to be messy and there will be flukes. But that’s how they learn!

Make sure to keep an eye on the little ones with the stove and mixer (mine loves to stick his hand in the mixer bowl!)

Let the kids read the recipe card as you go.

Pumpkin Drop Cookies

Ingredients:

• 2 cups all purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• ½ teaspoon baking soda

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

• 1 cup unsalted butter (2 sticks), softened

• 1 cup brown sugar, packed

• 1 egg

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 1 cup canned pumpkin

• 1 teaspoon grated orange zest

• ¼ cup dried fruit like raisins (optional)

• ¼ cup chopped walnuts (optional)

Instructions:

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg and put aside.

2. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter for 30 seconds, then add brown sugar, beating until fluffy. Scrape down sides of bowl and mix again to combine.

3. Add egg and mix until incorporated, then add vanilla, pumpkin and orange zest to butter mixture. Beat well, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as necessary.

4. Add dry ingredients to butter mixture and mix just to combine. Mix in dried fruits or nuts (optional).

5. Drop by batter by heaping tablespoons on a parchment-lined baking sheet, two inches apart. Flatten slightly. Bake about 14 to 16 minutes until tops are set. Let cool. Try not to eat all of the cookies in one sitting!

