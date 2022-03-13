Sunday, March 13, 2022
Dysart Schools welcomes Kindergartners for the 2022-23 school year

Sponsored Content

Asante Preparatory Academy: Dysart Unified School District.

Kindergarten is a big step for you and your child! Dysart Schools is proud to provide a FREE, Full-Day Kindergarten program in a safe, caring environment. The Dysart kindergarten program follows Arizona state standards, and offers hands-on, real-life activities in the areas of cognitive, social, emotional, and physical development.
The focus of Dysart’s kindergarten program is for teachers to deliver curriculum aligned with the Arizona academic standards. Students will have the opportunity to develop fundamental understandings while beginning to apply these understandings to hands-on, real-life experience. Within a flexible framework, weekly instruction includes: Language Arts, Mathematics, and Science and Social Studies.

Language Arts

Kindergarten literacy will engage students in daily lessons and activities that will develop their reading and writing foundational skills and provide an opportunity to express themselves through various modes of communication. Literacy components include vocabulary, oral language development, interactive writing, small group and independent reading, phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, comprehension, read alouds, text discussion/collaboration, and independent writing/publishing.

Mathematics

Kindergarten math provides students the opportunity to think about numbers and their relation to our world, including problems and their possible solutions. Students will investigate and explore our world and the numbers within it as they interact with daily activities such as calendar, vocabulary building, shared problem solving, manipulatives, as well as guided math and centers aligned to the math standards.

Science and Social Studies

Science experiments, Social Studies projects/activities and other standards-based centers and activities to support instruction will be embedded into language arts and math instruction when applicable.

Are you ready for the 2022-23 school year?

Join Dysart Schools for a Kindergarten Showcase event (Tuesday, March 8, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.) to learn more about our free, full-day program. The Showcase is a great opportunity for parents of future Kindergartners to tour the school, meet the teachers, and register your child. Information on before and after school programs available through Dysart’s Community Education Department will be available as well.

We can’t wait to welcome our Kindergartners for the 2022-23 school year.

• Registration is now open and parents may register their child online at dysart.org/registration or visit their local school. In order to register for school, parents must provide a birth certificate, immunization records, and proof of residency.

• To determine the school boundary for your residence, please visit dysart.org/boundaries

• Open enrollment is available for parents who would like their child to attend a school other than their home school. Information on open enrollment is available at dysart.org/openenrollment

