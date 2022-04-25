What to Pack for Summer Camp

Not sure what your child should bring to summer camp? The American Camp Association has a starter list for parents. The ACA is a community of camp professionals who, for over 100 years, have joined together to share their knowledge and experience and to ensure the quality of camp programs. To learn more visit acacamps.org

Tips on Packing and Gear for Summer Camp

Plan Ahead

Label Everything: Iron-on/stick on clothing labels, dishwasher safe vinyl labels, and laundry pens

Break in footwear before arriving

Check with the camp on policies for electronics, musical instruments, sports equipment, and special gear.

Packing from head to toe