Wednesday, April 27, 2022
What to Pack for Summer Camp

Kate Reed
Not sure what your child should bring to summer camp? The American Camp Association has a starter list for parents. The ACA is a community of camp professionals who, for over 100 years, have joined together to share their knowledge and experience and to ensure the quality of camp programs. To learn more visit acacamps.org

Tips on Packing and Gear for Summer Camp

  • Plan Ahead
  • Label Everything: Iron-on/stick on clothing labels, dishwasher safe vinyl labels, and laundry pens
  • Break in footwear before arriving
  • Check with the camp on policies for electronics, musical instruments, sports equipment, and special gear.

Packing from head to toe

Headwear

  • Scarves/Bandannas
  • Baseball Caps
  • Sunhat
  • Eyeglasses
  • Sunglasses
  • Swimming Goggles

Clothing

  • T-shirts/tank tops
  • Shorts
  • Long Pants
  • Jeans
  • Jacket
  • Raincoat
  • Sweater
  • Sweatshirt/pants
  • Swim Suit
  • Dress Clothes
  • Pajamas/Robe
  • Knit Tops
  • Fleece Outerwear
  • Underwear

Footwear

  • Boots
  • Tennis Shoes
  • Sandals/Flip-flops
  • Dress Shoes
  • Socks

Gear

  • Bags/Duffels/Totes
  • Books/ Magazines
  • Compass
  • Fan
  • Flashlight/ Batteries
  • Frisbee
  • Reusable Water Bottle or Canteen
  • Seat
  • Sharpie
  • Writing Paper, Envelopes, Stamps

Bed and Bath

  • Bath/Hand/Beach Towels
  • Mattress Pad
  • Blanket
  • Pillow/Pillow Cases
  • Sheets
  • Sleeping Bag
  • Laundry Bag
  • Lint Roller

Bathroom Kit

  • Shower caddy
  • Brush and Comb
  • Shampoo
  • Soap/Container
  • On-the-go hand sanitizer
  • Toothbrush/Holder
  • Toothpaste
  • Deodorant
  • Anti-itch Ointment
  • Insect Repellent
  • Feminine Products
  • Sunblock
  • Shaving Gear

For The Counselor

  • Emergency contacts
  • Medical Information and conditions
  • Disinfecting Wipes
Kate Reedhttp://www.raisingarizonakids.com

