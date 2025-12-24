Delicious Books to Devour

From mouthwatering picture books to delicious memoirs and savory fiction, Maricopa County Library District has gathered a feast of food-themed reads for all ages! Craving your next great book? Dig into these tasty titles or explore everything your county library has to offer at mcldaz.org

0-3 YEARS OLD

Bee-bim Bop! by Linda Sue Park, illustrated by Ho Baek Lee

A little girl spends the day with Mama preparing a delicious dinner for their family. They shop, cook, set the table, and welcome their family before enjoying a special meal together.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “Little ones will delight in hearing the catchy rhyming words and seeing the adorable pictures of food and the familiar routine of a family getting ready to eat a meal together.” -Jennifer G., Library Branch Manager

Hi, Pizza Man! By Virginia Walter

Vivian is hungrily waiting for the pizza man to arrive with her dinner. As she waits, she and mom imagine all the different ways they would greet whoever it is delivering the pizza whether it’s a pizza woman, a pizza dog, a pizza cow, or even a pizza dinosaur!

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “This book is amusing and imaginative. Little ones will love making animal sounds as they pretend they’re talking to the different animals delivering their pizza!” -Dannelle C., Librarian

4-6 YEARS OLD

Seoul Food by Erin Danielle Russell

Hana is delighted to find out all of her grandparents are coming for a special visit just to see her—and she knows just how she wants to show her gratitude: a giant family meal. Hana’s parents told her cook with her heart, but when all of her favorite foods aren’t quite right, she doesn’t know what to do. That is, until she discovers the best secret ingredient: LOVE!

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “Reader’s ages 4-6 will gobble up this Seoul-warming book that follows families coming together and celebrating what makes them unique through culture, love, and food.” -Mary B., Librarian

The Bad Seed by Jory John and Pete Oswald

This is a book about a bad seed. A baaaaaaaaaad seed. But, what happens when a bad seed doesn’t want to be bad anymore?

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “The Bad Seed proves that positive change is possible for each and every one of us, doing so with a simple story and engaging illustrations. This book begins The Food Group series where the author and illustrator serve up heaping plates of laughter and lessons with their empowering, witty, and charming books. Number 8 in the series, The Humble Pie, is out now!” – Lindsey P., Library Administration

1st – 3rd GRADE

Tana Cooks with Care written by Stacy Wells illustrated by Maria Gabriela Gama

Tana loves cooking as a way to show that she cares, which is exactly what she does when one of her best friends is nervous to audition for the school play.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “Tana is a positive and kind main character for children to look up to. The book also includes recipes and a glossary of vocabulary for new readers!” -Lexis H., Librarian

Recipe for Adventure series by Giada De Laurentiis

The Bertolizzi siblings, Alfie and Emilia, transported by the homecooked meals of their Zia Donatella, travel the world, exploring the food, history, and culture of various locations around the globe.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “Chef Giada De Laurentiis’ books are not only fun to read, but also rich with descriptions of local food dishes that will make your mouth water and encourage kids to try new foods as they learn about the history and culture of the unique cities that this series covers.” -Jennifer G., Library Branch Manager

4th – 6th GRADE

Mabuhay! By Zachary Sterling

JJ and Althea are two first generation Filipino students who struggle to fit in at school and with the embarrassment of helping their parents run the family-owned food truck. But one day, their family is threatened and confronted by monsters and folklores. The two siblings must work together to save their family and the world!

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “This book is rich in Filipino traditions, from its folklore to its food and language. This book is high energy, funny, and thrilling, and is a great way to entertain kids while also exposing them to a different culture.” -Dannelle C., Librarian

A Spoonful of Time by Flora Ahn

Maya’s grandmother has two powers, her incredible cooking and the power to visit memories from her past. As Maya travels along to visit these memories, she learns that there is more to her family than she thought!

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “This a powerful story about family and food, and the author shares some of the recipes for the dishes mentioned throughout the book. This is a great story to read and talk to your kids about the different foods that are important to you and the memories associated with them.” -Lexis H., Librarian

TEENS

With Fire on High by Elizabeth Acevedo

With her daughter to care for and her abuela to help support, high school senior Emoni Santiago has to make the tough decisions, and do what must be done. The one place she can let her responsibilities go is in the kitchen, where she adds a little something magical to everything she cooks, turning her food into straight-up goodness.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “This character-driven and lyrically written novel is a delicious treat that is enduringly real but still hopeful, and for that, will stay with you long after your hunger is satiated.” – Lindsey P., Library Administration

A Phở Love Story by Loan Le

The countdown is on. Two restaurants, two families, and two star-crossed lovers. Bao Nguyen and Linh Mai fight for their right to be together and cook together, as they work to grow past their family’s bad blood with each other. In both their family kitchens and at school, Bao and Linh explore the ins and outs of the Vietnamese culinary world. Will Bao and Linh meet the same fate as Romeo and Juliet? Or, will their families be able to set aside differences before everything goes up in flames?

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “Any Romeo and Juliet lover will devour this modern retelling!” -Mary B., Librarian