Winter Book Recommendations for Parents

DILF Handbook

By Kevin Seldon (available for presale in December, releasing in January)

After struggling to find support as a new dad, Kevin Seldon launched The DILF (Dad I’d Like To… Friend) Podcast, which has since been featured everywhere from The New York Times to People Magazine. He’s now created a sanity-saving guide under the same name – The Dad I’d Like to Friend Handbook – set out to improve the mental health of new dads.

Drawing on research, expert interviews and proven strategies, this empowering parenting resource highlights the importance of caring for ourselves and our relationships, as much as we do our kids. Ultimately, this new dad handbook provides the tools needed to help dads of every shape and form to not simply survive, but thrive… so they can better support their partners, their children and themselves.

Be Good to Your Body

By Jordan Lee Dooley

For too long, women have been caught in the relentless cycle of dieting fads and fleeting body-positivity trends, quick-fix weight-loss solutions, and intimidating lifestyle overhauls. If you’ve ever felt overwhelmed by society’s false promises and conflicting advice, you’re not alone. Jordan Lee Dooley knows this struggle well. She has navigated the same confusing landscape, all while grappling with the constant feeling of never doing enough.

In Be Good to Your Body, Jordan invites you on a powerful journey of health and faith. She shows you how to pursue wellness as an act of worship to God, rather than making wellness itself an idol. Discover the joy of honoring your body as you return to the good things God made for you as you embrace a wellness journey that nourishes your spirit and brings you closer to your creator.

You Bet Your Stretch Marks

By Abbie Halberstadt

It’s easy to be grateful for motherhood when your child is writing “best mama ever” on your birthday card or giving you a great, big hug. But how about when you’re scrubbing crayon marks off the wall for the third time in a week or tussling with your teen about curfew . . . again? The all-in enterprise called parenting will test your patience and stretch your capacity like nothing else, but mama-of-ten Abbie Halberstadt is here to remind you that having children is a calling you should never, ever regret or apologize to anyone for.

With her trademark candor, relatable humor, and biblically based insight, Abbie will help you keep your eyes fixed on Jesus as you navigate the sometimes-murky waters of motherhood.

Transforming Toddlerhood

By Devon Kuntzman

In Transforming Toddlerhood, you’ll find bite-sized chapters packed with actionable advice, toddler tips, red flags, and easy-to-use scripts to respond effectively to everyday shenanigans. From understanding what’s driving your child’s behavior to surviving tantrums and encouraging independence, Devon gives you the tools to set clear, respectful limits while staying patient and teaching essential life skills. But what sets this book apart is its emphasis on working with your child’s development, not against it. Whether you’re a parent, caregiver, or educator, this is a go-to resource specifically for these critical (and often chaotic) toddler years, so you can feel confident, patient, and connected, no matter what gets (literally) thrown your way.