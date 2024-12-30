Books For Parents

‘Til Stress Do Us Part

By Elizabeth Earnshaw • Synopsis from publisher

What if the problem isn’t your partner—it’s stress? This relatable and empowering guide offers indispensable tools to stress-proof your relationship. With warmth and humor, Elizabeth shares research-backed practices to help you detect signs of overwhelm and take proactive measures to protect, refresh, and heal yourselves. Over the course of the book, you’ll learn how to:

Set effective boundaries

Self-soothe and self-regulate when life gets rough

Take responsibility for what makes you happy

Communicate with compassion rather than resentment

Identify and cope with what’s in your control… and what’s not

Reduce conflict and find more connection in your relationship

Do Hard Things

By Steve Magness • Synopsis from publisher

In Do Hard Things, Steve Magness, a performance scientist who coaches Olympic athletes, teaches us how to work with your body – how experiencing discomfort, leaning in, paying attention, and creating space to take thoughtful action can be the true indications of cultivating inner strength. He offers four core pillars to cultivate such resilience:

Pillar 1: Ditch the Façade, Embrace Reality

Pillar 2: Listen to Your Body

Pillar 3: Respond, Instead of React

Pillar 4: Transcend Discomfort

Smart and wise all at once, Magness flips the script on what it means to be resilient. Drawing from mindfulness, military case studies, sports psychology, neuroscience, psychology, and philosophy, he provides a roadmap for navigating life’s challenges and achieving high performance that makes us happier, more successful, and, ultimately, better people.

The Plan

By Kendra Adachi • Synopsis from publisher

What if you want to simply live your life without chasing productivity at everyturn? Is there a way to manage your time without being at its mercy?

Absolutely, and The Plan will show you how. Using the memorable acronym PLAN, you will learn to prepare, live, adjust, and notice like a Lazy Genius, all through the lens of what matters to you in your current season. In the book you’ll:

Discover two beliefs that will change your time management forever

Integrate your hormones, personality, and life stage into your planning process

Use the Lighten the Load framework to get your stuff done

Experience freedom from the crushing pressure of greatness, potential, and hustle

Live wholeheartedly today

Refreshingly compassionate and immediately practical, The PLAN is what you’ve been waiting for.