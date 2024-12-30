Talking to Your Teen about Addiction

As our kids get older, our worries as parents get bigger. Your kids’ teenage years are formative years for growth, but it is also a time in their life when consequences for making mistakes become more significant and bad habits begin to solidify into adulthood. Many teenagers know someone in their life who is struggling with substance abuse, or they are curious about the substances themselves. Parents can’t shy away from this conversation because it is something teenagers are dealing directly with. Here are two important tips on how to have a productive conversation with your teen about drugs and addiction.

Understand substance abuse can happen to anyone

The most significant barrier to speaking with teens about drug and alcohol abuse is the filter in which we see our children. We wear rose-colored glasses when talking to our kids, so conversations about addiction are ignored because we don’t want to believe that substance use could happen to our kids. This bias means we either don’t have the conversation at all or we approach it from a very shallow “don’t drink or do drugs” perspective. I recommend that you speak with or read up on the stories of a variety of people dealing with substance use issues. Share those stories with your teen so they can see how addiction affects teens and young adults of every background.

Foster honest dialogue and embrace questions

Transparency is everything when it comes to having an honest discussion about addiction. Your teen will have questions. You must give them space to ask those questions, and you should answer them. Be honest about your past experiences with drugs and alcohol as an adult and as a teenager. If you, a friend or family member, have ever dealt with substance use issues, share how that experience affected you. Teens discuss this stuff with their friends and see it in media frequently, so you want your kid to feel like they can come to you if they become curious about drugs and alcohol. You don’t want that curiosity to turn into active use, so make yourself a safe space for discussion.

Talking about addiction can be a tough experience for both you and your teen, but it is an important conversation to have. Breaking the stigma of addiction requires you to have honest conversations with your teen.

Go into the conversation understanding that substance abuse can affect anyone, be open about your experiences, and most importantly, be willing to answer questions. Tough conversations require creating a judgment-free space for teens to talk to their parents. This conversation may be challenging, but it pays off long-term. A teen who has a support system to ask questions about addiction is less likely to fall victim to it.