3 Kindergarten Program Options

Gifted, Mainstream, & Montessori

At San Tan Charter School, we know that each child’s early learning journey is unique. That’s why we offer three distinct Kindergarten options to meet the varied needs of our families and their children: gifted, mainstream, and Montessori programs. San Tan’s tuition-free half-day and tuition-based full-day programs are designed to provide children with a nurturing, engaging environment that promotes both academic growth and social-emotional development.

Parents can expect more than just traditional classroom experiences. Our full-day program incorporates daily physical education and either art or music, providing a well-rounded experience that fosters creativity, movement, and self-expression. For families looking for a balanced approach, our mainstream and gifted classrooms integrate Montessori elements such as flexible seating and small group instruction, helping children explore and learn at their own pace. Light technology use and the inclusion of workbooks ensure our young learners are developing essential fine motor skills, giving them a solid foundation without over-reliance on screens.

We understand that an early, supportive environment is crucial for lifelong success. That’s why social-emotional learning is a part of every week, helping students build confidence, empathy, and adaptability as they transition into a school setting. Each classroom experience at San Tan is tailored to support both academic growth and emotional well-being, addressing concerns many parents have expressed over high student-to-teacher ratios and a lack of individualized attention in traditional public schools.

If you’re looking for a Kindergarten program that respects your child’s individual needs while laying the groundwork for a joyful learning experience, come explore the options at the recently rated ‘A school’ by the Arizona Department of Education – San Tan Charter School.

Rising Kindergarten Meet & Greet Events

San Tan Charter School is hosting two Rising Kindergarten Meet & Greets for families who are interested in learning more about Kindergarten.

Winter: January 31, 2025 (9:30 — 10:30 a.m.)

Spring: March 28, 2025 (9:30 — 10:30 a.m.)

Both Meet & Greets will be held on the Preschool playground, and kindergarten teachers, school administrators, and other families will be there to mix and mingle.

Call to RSVP. Interested parents can also schedule a tour through our website or call directly at (480) 222-0811. Come find out what San Tan is all about! santancharterschool.com