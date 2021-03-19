Friday, March 19, 2021
D-backs Kids Club offers new tech, new prizes

RAK Staff
D-backs Kids Club 2021
Some of the digital badges D-backs Kids Club members can earn.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have re-launched the D-backs Kids Club, a free program that rewards kids 15 and younger with prizes for each game they attend. New for 2021:

  • The MLB Ballpark App includes a digital card allowing fans a contact-free experience when they redeem prizes.
  • D-backs Kids Club members will be able to earn digital badges to decorate the card. These badges are unlocked by attending certain games, including a first game, Opening Weekend and more.
  • The D-backs Kids Club Headquarters will now be located on the main concourse at Section 125. The Sandlot in the upper concourse will remain closed for at least the start the season.

This season’s prizes include: Nick Ahmed poster, Topps baseball card pack, sweatband set, rally towel, wrist watch, cereal bowl, baseball glove pin, kids clear bag, Phoenix Zoo ticket and a baseball.

Find official rules and information at dbacks.com/kidsclub. Sign up for free by downloading the MLB Ballpark App and selecting the Arizona Diamondbacks as your family’s favorite team.

The Diamondbacks 2021 season home opener vs. the Cincinnati Reds begins at 6:40 p.m. Friday, April 9. The team is limiting capacity, with at least six feet separating “pods” of ticket holders that are attending games together. Safety protocols include additional cleaning, more sanitation stations and contact-less, cash-free concessesions. Masks will be required in all common areas — in lines outside or inside of Chase Field, while walking on the plaza or on a concourse and while in restrooms.

