Friday, March 19, 2021
Home Articles PodKidz opens podcasting studio in Scottsdale
ArticlesTechnology

PodKidz opens podcasting studio in Scottsdale

RAK Staff
RAK Staff
0
16

Know a kid interested in making their own podcast? PodPopuli, a new retail podcast studio in Scottsdale, is launching PodKidz to teach and inspire a new generation in the art of podcasting. PodPopuli, which offers quality recording, producing, creative, and distribution services, will provide instruction, support and tools for kids of all ages to discover their voices, improve communication skills and increase confidence.

“PodPopuli is a place where people of all ages can learn to podcast, launch a podcast, and even watch podcasts being created,” says PodPopuli founder Brian Howie. “We are beyond excited to be giving the kids of this community a creative outlet that is fun, safe, empowering, and a far better medium for talent expression than trying to become the next YouTube star!”

The PodKidz program features both individual and group instruction, so kids can learn solo or with friends. Kids will learn to create a concept, choose a subject matter, engage an audience and interview guests, plus post-production and marketing skills. PodPopuli is located at 7001 E. Main Street in Old Town Scottsdale. 833-PODS123 or podpopuli.com

Previous articlePower Me A2Z offers free vitamins for women of childbearing age
Next articleD-backs Kids Club offers new tech, new prizes
RAK Staff
RAK Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Articles

Nation’s pediatricians agree with CDC on updated school guidance

RAK Staff -
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today provided updated recommendations to keep children, teachers and staff safe as schools reopen. Updates...
Read more
Articles

D-backs Kids Club offers new tech, new prizes

RAK Staff -
The Arizona Diamondbacks have re-launched the D-backs Kids Club, a free program that rewards kids 15 and younger with prizes for each game they...
Read more
Articles

Power Me A2Z offers free vitamins for women of childbearing age

RAK Staff -
Arizona women ages 18-45 can receive free vitamins to support their health, thanks to Power Me A2Z, a community education program of the Arizona...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

STAY CONNECTED

14,134FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
865FollowersFollow
10,262FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 10645 N. Tatum Blvd.
  • Suite #200-314
  • Phoenix, AZ 85028
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2021 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO