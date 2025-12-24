Friday, December 26, 2025
HomeArticlesCoping with Anxiety, Overstimulation, and Increased Sensitivity as a Parent
ArticlesHealth and SafetyParenting

Coping with Anxiety, Overstimulation, and Increased Sensitivity as a Parent

Nathaniel Bush
Nathaniel Bush
0

Parenthood is a beautiful experience, but for highly sensitive people, it can also feel overwhelming at times. From the noise and chaos to the constant demands, the challenges of parenthood can feel even more magnified when you feel everything so deeply.

Highly sensitive parents tend to process emotions deeply, pick up on small signs from their children, and feel easily affected by noise, clutter, or conflict. A highly sensitive parent might notice details others miss such as a shift in tone, a change in energy, or slight differences in their child’s demeanor. They also tend to process emotions more intensely than others.

This sensitivity is not a flaw, it’s a trait found in roughly 20% of the population. While being highly sensitive can make you a more empathetic caregiver, it can also increase the risk of stress and anxiety.

Highly sensitive parents often experience feelings that mirror anxiety such as racing thoughts, overstimulation, and a strong desire to control their surroundings to avoid discomfort. While sensitivity and anxiety are not the same, they often intertwine.

For example, a highly sensitive parent might feel anxious about sending their child to school, not because they don’t trust the environment, but because they can’t stop imagining every possible “what if.” This heightened empathy and awareness can become worry when stress builds up.

Understanding this overlap helps reframe anxiety not as a failure, but as a signal. Anxiety can be a sign that your mind and body are asking for care.

To better cope as a highly sensitive parent, I recommend the following:

Prioritize Downtime, Without Guilt. Highly sensitive parents need quiet, restorative breaks to process their emotions and recharge. Even five minutes of deep breathing, journaling, or sitting in silence after a busy day can calm your nervous system.

Create Predictable Routines. Structure helps reduce sensory overload. Try consistent morning and bedtime routines for both you and your kids to help make transitions smoother.

Limit Overstimulation. Pay attention to triggers such as noise, clutter, or social obligations and make adjustments where possible. It’s okay to say no to a playdate or turn down the TV volume if it keeps your environment calmer.

Practice Self-Compassion. Highly sensitive parents often hold themselves to impossible standards. Remind yourself that sensitivity is a gift, not a weakness. You don’t have to manage every emotion perfectly, for yourself or your children.

Being a highly sensitive parent means feeling deeply, from love and joy to anxiety and stress, and everything in between. With awareness and gentle self-care, that same sensitivity can become your greatest strength. By honoring your limits, creating calm where you can, and showing yourself the same compassion you give your children, you can thrive. Not just as a parent, but as a person.

Nate Bush is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) and Clinical Director at Cornerstone Healing Center.

Previous article
A Naturopathic Guide to Caring for Your Newborn
Next article
Winter Book Recommendations for Parents
Nathaniel Bush
Nathaniel Bushhttps://www.cornerstonehealingcenter.com/
Nate began his recovery journey on May 5th of 2010. He went on to earn a Master’s in Social Work with a focus in Adult Behavioral Health Direct Practice, and has been working in the Behavioral Health field since September of 2013. Today he is practicing as the Clinical Director of Cornerstone Healing Center’s Phoenix location, as well as Virtual Services. Nate is an Independently Licensed Clinical Social Worker, a Board Certified Supervisor, and holds active licensure in both Arizona and New Mexico.

RELATED ARTICLES

STAY CONNECTED

14,158FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
904FollowersFollow
9,637FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Calendar

search our Calendar

Post View

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 932 South Hunters Run
  • Show Low, AZ 85901
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO
MORE STORIES

Nature-themed books kids will love!

Does My Child Need Speech Therapy?

Schools superintendent brings youth, hope and optimism to role

Free Chips & Guacamole for National Avocado Day

Noisy toys to avoid this holiday season

A mother’s letter to her daughter in the time of...