Win A Family Four Pack to Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Plan the perfect weekend for your Paw Patrol fan with a special advance screening of the new film Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie on Saturday, September 23rd at Harkins Scottsdale 101 at 10am. There is a Pre-Party from 9a-10a that will include activities such as face painting, photo booth, a coloring station and more!

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie opens Friday, September 29th in theatres.

Synopsis: When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups’ archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with Victoria Vance, a meteor-obsessed mad scientist, to steal the superpowers and turn themselves into supervillains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it’s too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.

Find the trailer here: https://youtu.be/ UDgjJ9XzgHk

It’s time to save Adventure City! Enter to win here:

