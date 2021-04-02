Trial for kids COVID-19 vaccine underway in Arizona

A research study conducted by Moderna is testing an investigational vaccine that may protect children between the ages of 6 months and 11 years from getting sick if they come into contact with coronavirus. MedPharmics in Phoenix is one of four firms recruiting volunteers for the KidCOVE Study comparing the mRNA-1273 vaccine to a saltwater solution placebo.

To learn more or sign up for the study, visit trials.modernatx.com or connect.trialscope.com/studies/0e8fc8e6-5782-46fd-8b03-0994a5ad8b41 or call 602-368-1928 or 866-913-5454. Participants must be between 6 months and 11 years old and be in good health. Participants must not have taken any investigational or approved treatments for COVID-19, tested positive for COVID-19 or been in contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 within two weeks prior to vaccine administration.