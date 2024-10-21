How to make Dad Friends

Hey Dad! Welcome to the club! You are now part of The Fatherhood – or, as I see it, an elite group of superheroes.

The life of a parent has both rewards and challenges. And in my opinion, it is important to have dad friends, or Super Friends, along for this unique adventure, especially in the early years of your kid’s life.

Super Friends differ from your lifelong friends in that they have mostly entered your life since becoming a father. The unique challenges of parenthood create a bond that other parents recognize in one another.

For some of us, making friends comes easy. However, when it comes to making a dad friend, there may be some hesitation. You may now find yourself searching at daycare drop-off or using online social apps (like Phoenix Dads Group on Meetup) for some Super Friends.

While writing this article, my six-year-old son, Oliver, informed me that he had lots of experience making new friends in kindergarten this past year. We hope these three simple steps will help you with making your own Super Friends!

Step 1: Seek the opportunity

“Ask to sit next to your new friend and play with them at recess so you can learn more about them.” – Oliver

Start by identifying a venue that you enjoy, as it will help increase the likelihood of meeting a new dad friend with common interests. I tried strolling my kids around the mall and taking them to local playgrounds. Finally, I attended an at-home dad conference in which I got connected with City Dads (Phoenix Dads Group) via the Meetup app.

Step 2: Create the opportunity

“Say hello, be nice, don’t yell, take turns, share toys and food, and say, ‘Goodbye!’ and ‘See you later!’” – Oliver

Breaking the ice can be as simple as sharing a dad joke, commenting on the challenges of fatherhood, or even commiserating over the lack of adult-friendly food at most kid play places. The majority of my Super Friends have at least one kid that is close in age to one of my two kids. If your new potential dad friend does not have a child close in age to your own, you can still offer a snack pack or compliment to break the ice.

Step 3: Seize the opportunity

“Once you get to know them more, ask them over for a playdate. Pick some toys that you are okay with sharing or go to a fun play place. Also, make sure their parents agree, too!” – Oliver

Keep venue selection simple. I started out by picking a park near my new dad friend’s house. The next time, he came over to my house. As we got to know each other better, we went out to baseball games, concerts, and Top Golf without the kids.

Good luck assembling your Super Team of Super Dad Friends. Until next time… Up, up, and away!

Ben Mills is a full-time at-home dad who has been married to his partner for 10 years. Together they have two kids, ages 6 and 3. He is a Tucson native who now resides in Avondale. Ben currently serves as the Co-Organizer of Phoenix Dads Group: a dynamic, diverse and inclusive community of fathers dedicated to being active in their children’s lives and, by example, redefining what it means to be a dad in the 21st century.