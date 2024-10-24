Halloween Costume and Candy Safety Tips

By Banner Poison Center

As Halloween approaches, it is important to be mindful of potential risks that can arise during the festivities. Here are some safety tips to ensure a fun and safe Halloween for everyone:

Candy

Inspect all candy before allowing children to eat it. Look for any signs of tampering or unusual packaging and throw out any candy that is not completely wrapped and labeled.

Discard any homemade treat.

Be mindful of allergies – check candy labels for common allergens such as nuts or gluten.

Halloween Costumes

Always choose flame-resistant costumes to reduce the risk of fire hazards.

Make sure costumes are well-fitted to prevent tripping or getting caught on objects.

Test face and body paints/makeup on a small area of skin (the arm) to check for sensitivity before applying it to the face, and avoid applying it around the eyes. Remove makeup before bedtime.

Use bright and reflective materials on costumes to increase visibility, especially in low-light situations.

Glow Sticks

If a child accidentally chews on one, it can lead to unpleasant reactions. However, keep calm as most glow sticks cause temporary irritation. Have the child rinse their mouth with water to remove any residue and keep an eye out for any signs of discomfort such as vomiting or irritation.

Broken glow or light stick splashed in the eye? It is important that you rinse the exposed eyes immediately. Remove contact lenses. Use lots of room temperature water and rinse for at least 15 to 20 minutes. Call Banner Poison Control Center at 800-222-1222 for guidance.

Dry Ice

Wear gloves to prevent frostbite when handling dry ice.

Do not place dry ice directly in a drink. It can burn the throat and mouth if consumed.

Store it in an insulated container, not the freezer.

Do not store dry ice in an unventilated room.

Do not close your car windows when transporting dry ice. Dry ice is frozen carbon dioxide which can replace the oxygen you need to breathe in. Keep the area ventilated.

Batteries

-Light up and/or animated toys have batteries, most often button batteries. Use these with caution as a button battery ingestion is a medical emergency. Call the poison center immediately if you suspect a child has swallowed a battery.

If you have any questions or are concerned about a possible poison exposure, call Banner Poison Center 24/7 at 1-800-222-1222