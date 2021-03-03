Pick up Smithsonian’s free kids activity guide at Arizona Heritage Center

Families, educators and caregivers can pick up free copies of the Smithsonian’s “Winter at Home” learning guide at the Arizona Heritage Center at Papago Park.

The 40-page guide, written for elementary and middle-school students, is filled with activities, puzzles and games. Pages are printed in both English and Spanish.

Kids can explore culinary creativity, invite a bird to breakfast, and create fun faces from found objects. It’s meant to boost learners’ creativity and imaginations as they explore topics in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), history, culture and the arts.

The Arizona Heritage Center is an interactive museum with permanent and changing exhibits, and it hosts community and youth programs. It also houses the Arizona Historical Society library and archives, a research destination for students, family historians and academics. The Arizona Historical Society is a Smithsonian Affiliate.

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 1300 N. College Ave. in Tempe — near the Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road.

Questions? Contact Museum Education Curator Allison Avery at 480-387-5329 or aavery@azhs.gov. Find out more about the Arizona Heritage Center at arizonahistoricalsociety.org/museum/arizona-heritage-center

The activity guide is made available for free by the Smithsonian in collaboration with USA Today. Thousands of copies are being sent nationwide to pick-up sites including Boys & Girls Clubs of America and other Smithsonian-affiliate museums. Families can also download a digital version from the Smithsonian’s website: learninglab.si.edu/news/let-creativity-be-your-guide-this-winter