Foster Families Get Perks and Recognition in the Month of May

The Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) is teaming up with local businesses and organizations once again to give foster families exclusive deals and unique experiences during National Foster Care Month in May. This special event is a way for the state to say “thank you” to the many people who have welcomed Arizona’s most vulnerable children and youth into their homes and families.

“We are extremely grateful to these community organizations for helping us say thank you to the families who foster children in a safe and loving environment,” said Cynthia Weiss, director of communications for DCS. “When you foster a child, you create a brighter future for all of Arizona.”

The month-long celebration includes a special family event Saturday, May 13 at the Arizona Science Center in downtown Phoenix. With help from the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation, Arizona Science Center is providing 1,000 complimentary general admission tickets to foster families across the state — along with discounted admission all month long. Named one of the premier science centers in the nation, foster families will have the opportunity to enjoy exhibits for all ages like Mission Future – Arizona 2045, Good Vibrations: Where Science Gets Loud and The W.O.N.D.E.R. Center.

“Arizona Science Center is dedicated to supporting Arizona’s youth,” said Guy Labine, The Hazel A. Hare President & CEO, Arizona Science Center. “We look forward to opportunities that ensure science is accessible, engaging and enjoyable for all.

Additional Foster Care Month offers* for Arizona foster families include:

There are 10,500 children in Arizona’s foster care system. DCS’ main goal is to place these children in a safe and loving family setting until they can safely go home to their parents. If children are unable to reunite with their parents, DCS works to connect them with loving, adoptive families.

To learn more about fostering, visit dcs.az.gov/foster.

*Proper identification and promo codes may apply.

About the Arizona Department of Child Safety

The Department of Child Safety is dedicated to the vision that “Children thrive in family environments free from abuse and neglect.” As highly motivated and caring public servants, the DCS team is committed to fulfilling this mission with excellence, providing safety and well-being for the most vulnerable population in Arizona – our children.

If you suspect child abuse, call 888-SOS-CHILD