Saturday, September 4, 2021
ArticlesParentingSpecial Needs

Cookie Cutters-Haircuts for Kids

Kate Reed
0
4

If you have a child with special needs, you might be familiar with the struggles of simple tasks like a haircut. Luckily, there is an extra special place just for your child! Cookie Cutters is a locally franchised business that takes the extra patience (and some special tricks) to make sure your child is comfortable.

I recently had the privilege of watching the stylists interact with the children, and I was blown away by the kindness and patience they had. As each child walked in, the stylist would excitedly call him or her over and talk to him as if they were best friends. They knew the names of the kids, which chair they preferred, and even remembered what they had discussed during the last appointment. The staff at Cookie Cutters goes above and beyond to make sure every child feels safe. Some kids were OK with parents within eyesight while others needed to sit in mom or dad’s lap. They’ll even cut your child’s hair on the floor if the chairs are too intimidating or come in early to make sure it’s not overwhelming with other guests.

When some of the kids became anxious, they had a variety of sensory toys to distract them—plus the bonus of watching a kid friendly show or movie! If you’re struggling to get your child’s haircut, give Cookie Cutters a shot — you won’t be disappointed!

Locations:

Shops at Norterra: 2450 W. Happy Valley Road, Suite 1152, Phoenix
Scottsdale 101: 7000 E. Mayo Blvd., Suite 1085, Phoenix

Kate Reedhttp://www.raisingarizonakids.com

