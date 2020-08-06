Curiouser & Curiouser is a new live-theater experience from TheaterWorks

Curiouser & Curiouser is an immersive, multi-sensory, intimate theater production where audience members literally walk into and through the world of Alice in Wonderland.

TheaterWorks has reinvented the live-theater experience. Curiouser & Curiouser is an immersive, multi-sensory, intimate theater production where audience members literally walk into and through the world of Alice in Wonderland.

Every theater, rehearsal space and hallway in the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts has been transformed for the event so up to 10 audience members per performance can experience Wonderland as Alice would. The 100-minute immersive theater production and multi-disciplinary arts experience showcases visual art, music, puppetry, dance, theater and multi-media design.

“This pause in normal programming [due to COVID-19] has forced our organization to pivot and innovate,” said TheaterWorks Managing Director Cate Hinkle, in a statement. “We took this opportunity to try something revolutionary and different — a new way to experience live theater and still be safe.”

Audience members will be required to wear face coverings, temperatures will be taken upon arrival, gloves will be provided to audience members to wear throughout the experience, all touch points will be sanitized between groups and a thorough deep clean will take place each evening, in addition to other safety protocols.

Visitors will flow through the rooms to discover scenes, encounter inhabitants and immerse

themselves in a new way to experience theater through the story of Alice in

Wonderland.

The 16-and-up age range is recommended because this is “a darker version of Alice In Wonderland, not geared toward [younger] kids,” Hinkle told Raising Arizona Kids. “It’s not scary per se, just darker. We are incorporating some ‘escape room’ elements. Activities that people engage in during the experience — puzzles and the like — could be [too] advanced for younger audiences.”

But perhaps perfect for families with high school-age teens who have been itching for a way to get out and have some fun.

IF YOU GO: Multiple performances will take place Thursday-Sunday beginning Sept. 10. Prices range from $48-$36 and include one drink in The Caterpillar Den. Tickets go on sale Monday, Aug. 10, and advance ticket purchases are required. Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, 10580 N. 83rd Drive in Peoria. 623-815-7930 or curiousertheater.org