Carried Through Motherhood: My Love Letter Hope & Plum

Babywearing isn’t just something I enjoy—it’s something I rely on. With four older kids and one very high-needs baby who wants to be close as much as possible, wearing my baby has been essential to how I move through motherhood. It’s how I meet my baby’s need for connection while still showing up for the rest of my family. Babywearing hasn’t been a phase or a convenience for me; it’s been a steady, grounding presence through some of the most demanding seasons of parenting. And no brand has supported that experience more thoughtfully than Hope & Plum.

As much as I adored our Lark carrier from the start, my baby didn’t safely fit in it right away. She wasn’t solidly in 3–6 month clothing yet—and Hope & Plum is very clear about that guideline. So we waited until our tiny little peanut grew a bit. And honestly? That made me love the brand even more. In a space where it’s easy to blur the lines to make a sale, Hope & Plum doesn’t compromise on safety—ever. They are serious about proper fit, proper positioning, and education, and they hold themselves and other brands accountable. As a mom, that matters deeply to me.

Once my baby fit safely, I was so excited. I had used Larks with my older child, but it had been long enough that I forgot just how incredible they are. The carrier is soft and squishy yet incredibly supportive—like it was designed to work with my body, not against it. There really is something magical about it. The moment she settles in close, it’s like someone sprinkled sleepy dust into the fabric. Babies who need regulation, connection, and comfort just melt right in. Naps come easier. My nervous system settles too.

Beyond buckle carriers, Hope & Plum also offers wraps, ring slings, and meh dais—and they are equally amazing. The wraps offer support with no sagging, the ring slings are easy to use and break in beautifully, and the meh dais are the perfect middle ground between a wrap and a buckle carrier. Best of all, the meh dais, wraps, and ring slings are all safe to use from the newborn stage.

I find that the versatility and ease of use for the larks can’t be beat—front wearing in the early days, back wearing as she grows—and the fact that these carriers are made for real life. They’re washable (thank goodness), durable, and beautiful. The more you wear them, the softer they get. The colors and prints feel intentional, not loud or trendy for the sake of it. They feel like something I want to wear every day—and I do. I also love that they offer two sizes, ensuring comfort and support for babywearers of all body types.

What truly sets Hope & Plum apart is their heart and integrity. They offer free fit checks—whether you bought your carrier new or secondhand—because safety and confidence matter more than transactions. They donate carriers to birth workers and lending libraries, support underserved families, and foster a genuinely inclusive, welcoming community for parents and caregivers.

I’m also incredibly excited about their newest announcement: the Sprout, a brand-new carrier designed specifically for newborns. Knowing how intentional this brand is, I already trust it will be thoughtfully designed, safe, and supportive for those earliest snuggly days. If we’re lucky enough to have another baby, I can’t wait to use it.

Hope & Plum isn’t just a carrier brand. It’s a team of parents, educators, sewists, and advocates who understand that babywearing is about more than convenience—it’s about connection, safety, and showing up for families in meaningful ways. And that’s why I’ll always keep reaching for them.