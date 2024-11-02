Date Night at Kona Grill

Step into Kona Grill and you’ll be delighted by its unique vibe and dining experience in a polished, casual atmosphere, making for an excellent date night experience.

Come hungry because portions are large and with so many great options, you’ll want to try a bit of everything.

I recently had the chance to check it out for myself and discovered that whether you’re a vegetarian like me, seafood lover, or craving a traditional steak dinner, there’s truly something for everyone at Kona Grill.

Here’s a breakdown of the best menu options, drink selections, and specials you don’t want to miss:

Menu Options:

Kona Grill features a scratch kitchen where globally inspired dishes are crafted using the finest and freshest ingredients. In fact, all of the fresh-caught seafood is flown in from the Pacific Ocean daily.

Before diving into the main course, I’d highly recommend trying out one of the starters. If you’re not afraid of heat, definitely check out the “angry” edamame which come with a red pepper butter sauce – but ask for it on the side. It is SPICY!

We also really enjoyed the avocado egg rolls. They’re golden brown with a crispy, crunchy outside served with a honey-cilantro dipping sauce that is amazing!

You’ll also find dishes from the lighter fare menu that are great to pair with a meal or share with the table. We especially loved the BBQ Chicken Flatbread. It features a sweet and spicy, tangy barbeque sauce, topped with cheddar, gouda, red onion and cilantro. Yum!

No matter what type of food you’re in the mood for, you’ll likely find it at Kona Grill. I was so impressed at the diversity of the menu. You’ll find everything from shrimp tacos, to pad Thai, lemon garlic penne, ribs, filets, surf & turfs, sushi, and more!

Drink Selections:

Elevate your date night with some refreshing cocktails. At Kona Grill every cocktail served is a hand-crafted using handmade simple syrups and freshly squeezed juices to create beautiful and tasty masterpieces.

Now through the end of November, enjoy the taste of fall with their seasonal drink menu featuring a pumpkin spice margarita and pumpkin mocha martini.

Kona Grill Specials:

At Kona Grill you’ll also find a variety of deals and promotions to elevate your dining experience including:

Taste of Kona – A 3-course menu featuring an appetizer, entrée, and dessert complete with a glass of wine or bubbles for just $39. Perfect for date night!

Weekend Brunch – Served Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you’ll find delicious brunch options including eggs benedict, buttermilk pancakes foster, and a special brunch cocktail menu. There’s even a kids’ brunch menu!

Sushi Sundays – A tasty feast featuring All You Can Eat Traditional Sushi Rolls for just $39 for adults and $19 for kids, which includes miso soup and seaweed salad. Elevate the sushi experience by upgrading to All You Can Eat Specialty Sushi rolls for $10 more. Available dine-in only every Sunday from 3 p.m. to close.

Happy Hour – Enjoy special happy hour deals at Kona Grill every Monday – Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and everyday from 9 p.m. to close. You’ll find select bites and drinks to choose from starting at just $3.

Kona Grill has locations at Desert Ridge (21001 N Tatum Blvd) and in Gilbert (2224 E Williams Field Rd #101).

For more information, visit www.konagrill.com