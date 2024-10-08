Today’s modern-day dad wears many hats—often juggling home life, a career, family, and more. Gone are the days of traditional gender roles where the female does all the homemaking while the man works outside the home. Many dads today are showing up and splitting the load equally. Here are three outstanding Valley dads who have pursued careers locally, are raising children, and making a lasting impression within the community.

Joey Maggiore originally learned and developed his talent in the kitchen alongside his father, culinary legend, Tomaso Maggiore. Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant was established in 1977 on The Camelback Corridor, and it was here in the family restaurant where Joey’s culinary career was ignited, eventually leading him to the growth of his family business. Joey is often found traveling and learning to bring amazing food and culture to his brands. Joey’s family is the heart of all he does, with wife Cristina and three children Giuliana, Tomaso and Melina being his pride and joy. Joey is known as “the concept guy” in the foodie world, opening over 40 restaurants, making several TV appearances, and gaining national acclaim. His concepts have been featured and awarded in many publications, including Thrillist, USA Today and Forbes. Joey’s TV features include Food Network, Travel Channel, and his own show on Food Network: Family Style. Joey and his Maggiore Group founded brands keep the excitement going with several brands going national this year, including Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher/Baker, and The Mexicano.

Perry Rea is the owner and olive oil sommelier for the Queen Creek Olive Mill. This father of five oversees the growing, milling, and tasting of The Mill’s olives for extra virgin olive oil from blossom to bottle. As an olive oil sommelier, Perry has been trained to evaluate Extra Virgin Olive Oil from their partners-in-passion around the world to deliver the highest quality and the freshest products while still practicing sustainable farming. Together with his wife, Brenda, they started the Queen Creek Olive Mill with the idea of providing the Arizona community with fresh, local extra virgin olive oil.

Kurt Riske is the brand mastermind behind Level Up Projects, co-owner of Los Sombreros and father of two. After he earned his degree in Psychology from Panhandle State University where he played college baseball, Riske set off to play professionally in Holland. When he had to return to the States due to an injury, Riske decided to jump back into the world of restaurants that he knew and loved. Prior to graduating, Riske worked at the restaurant he now owns – Los Sombreros! Before owning his own restaurants, he worked as the Regional Director of Operations for Black Bear Diner and Smashburger, helping each with significant growth plans in his home state of Arizona. Riske is passionate about helping people, his role in his family, and works closely with many local nonprofits to improve his community.