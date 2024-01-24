Books to Welcome a New Baby to the Family

So, you’re going to be a sibling?

The Child Mind Institute says, “Bringing a new baby into the family is exciting, but it can also be challenging for older siblings. Books are a great way to help them make the transition and adjust to a new arrival.”

Baby – 5 years

Little Frog’s Tadpole Troubles by Tatyana Feeney

Little Frog is not impressed with his baby siblings. They can’t jump. They can’t play drums. They can’t do anything! All they do is keep Mommy and Daddy busy—too busy for Little Frog. But with a little time, big brother realizes that tadpoles grow into little frogs, just like him. And having nine new playmates makes his family better than ever.

Mama’s Belly by Kate Hosford

Mama’s Belly is a celebration of motherly (and daughterly) love and a soothing story for older siblings that even with the spotlight on a new baby, there is always enough love for everyone.

You’re the Biggest by Lucy Tapper

With gorgeous full color illustrations, the story follows two charming foxes on a wonderful journey, discovering the unique role of an older sibling.

2 – 6 years

Babies Don’t Eat Pizza by Dianne Danzig

With kid-friendly humor and honesty, this book covers waiting for baby and life with baby from birth through toddlerhood.

Just Right Family by Silvia Lopez

Meili, who is six years old and adopted from China, learns that her parents are going to adopt a baby from Haiti. She’s not happy. Why do they need a new baby? Their family is just right as it is. As Meili learns more about her new sibling and the importance of being a big sister, will she realize that a new addition can be just right for their family too?

Little Miss, Big Sis by Amy Krouse Rosenthal

The big news is this: Little Miss becomes a big sis! Little Miss learns the wonders of becoming a big sister as she and her family celebrate the momentous arrival of a new baby.

Lola Reads to Leo by Anna McQuinn

Lola helps her mommy and daddy around the house and tells Leo stories to cheer him up when he cries. Simple text and bright and charming illustrations celebrate family, reading, and what it means to be a big sister.

Maple by Lori Nichols

When Maple is tiny, her parents plant a maple tree in her honor. She and her tree grow up together, and even though a tree doesn’t always make an ideal playmate, it doesn’t mind when Maple is in the mood to be loud—which is often. Then Maple becomes a big sister, and finds that babies have their loud days, too. Fortunately, Maple and her beloved tree know just what the baby needs.

My Brother the Duck by Pat Zietlow Miller

Is Stella’s new baby brother a duck? All the evidence seems to be pointing in that direction, but Stella knows that scientists can’t just wing it. Further research is definitely required.

The New Baby by Mercer Mayer

Whether he’s rocking her to sleep, helping change diapers, or pushing the stroller, both parents and children alike will relate to this beloved story. A perfect way to help a soon-to-be older sibling welcome a younger one!

Nine Months by Miranda Paul

A soon-to-be big sister and her parents prepare for the arrival of a new baby in the family. Alternating panels depict what the family is experiencing in tandem with how the baby is growing, spanning everything from receiving the news about the new baby to the excitement of its arrival.

Ninja Baby by David Zeltser

Now with a sibling, Nina will face the one thing she cannot do alone: be part of a family. With verve and humor, David Zeltser tells the story of an unusually gifted child, and the family that is more than a match for her.

Peter’s Chair by Ezra Jack Keats

This is a gentle and reassuring story about sibling rivalry and a perfect gift for any family expecting a new baby.

We Are Brothers, We Are Friends by Alexandra Penfold

Being a big brother is a big job. There are games to play and adventures to be had. And if trouble comes, it’s big brother to the rescue because there’s no better friend than a brother.

Wolfie the Bunny by Ame Dyckman

Families of all kinds will delight in this sweet New York Times bestselling tale of new babies, sibling rivalry, bravery, unconditional love…and veggies!

You’re a Big Sister by Marianne Richmond

A new little one brings lots of changes some unexpected, some confusing, some exciting and all a wonderful adventure! An endearing story, this book celebrates all the best parts of a growing family.

You Were the First by Patricia MacLachlan

A touching tribute to baby’s early milestones—those unforgettable moments that will always be cherished. From first smiles to first cuddles and even to that first kiss, here’s a loving ode to every child’s—and parent’s—momentous “firsts.”

4 – 8 years

Another Brother by Matthew Cordell

A delightful picture book about new siblings and growing families, in which Davy navigates the birth of twelve brothers!

Famously Phoebe by Lori Alexander

Will Phoebe learn to share the spotlight and assume the role she was born to play: big sister? This sweet tale of sibling rivalry resolved is perfect for every older brother and sister.

I’m Big Now! by Anthea Simmons

Being big is hard. Sometimes you want to do the baby things you used to do before! In this funny journey of discovery, one little girl decides to try out being a baby again, but discovers it is more fun being the big sister of the family.

It’s Big Brother Time! by Nandini Ahuja

Baby’s loud. Baby’s messy. Sometimes Baby really smells. Maybe Baby just doesn’t know the rules? Good thing it’s big brother time—he can show Baby how to be the best baby ever!

It’s Big Sister Time! by Nandini Ahuja

Baby’s loud. Baby’s messy. Sometimes Baby really smells. Maybe Baby just doesn’t know the rules? Good thing it’s big sister time—she can show Baby how to be the best baby ever!

I Used to Be Famous by Becky Cattie

Kiely’s been famous her entire life, but when a baby sister appears on the scene, she feels like a has-been. Now Kiely has to figure out how to gain back the attention of her adoring fans (her family), even if it means sharing the spotlight.

The New Small Person by Lauren Child

In her signature visual style, Lauren Child gets to the heart of a child’s evolving emotions about becoming a big brother or sister.

Once Upon a Baby Brother by Sarah Sullivan

Lizzie loves to make up stories and tell them to anyone and everyone, even though now that her annoying baby brother, Marvin, has joined the family, no one has time to listen. She’s so full of ideas, it seems like nothing can stop her. And then one day, something does. What’s a star writer to do?

Pecan Pie Baby by Jacqueline Woodson

All anyone wants to talk about with Mama is the new “ding-dang baby” that’s on the way, and Gia is getting sick of it! If her new sibling is already such a big deal, what’s going to happen to Gia’s nice, cozy life with Mama once the baby is born?