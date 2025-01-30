Enter to win tickets to Jurassic Quest February 7-9!

Visit the age of the dinosaurs when the continent’s most popular and scientifically accurate prehistoric adventure, Jurassic Quest, comes to the Arizona State Fairgrounds, Feb. 7-9.

Jurassic Quest provides unforgettable adventure, transporting families through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to roam among true-to-life versions of the creatures that once ruled the Earth. Loved by millions, Jurassic Quest is filled with the most hands-on activities, educational and fun event for families of all ages:

Lifelike, scientifically accurate dinosaur herd (some move and roar!)

REAL fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and much more

Live dinosaur shows all day & meet baby dinos!

The largest rideable dinosaurs in North America

Interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig

Dino rides, bounce houses and inflatable attractions

“Triceratots” soft play area for junior explorers

Photo opportunities, face painting, and more!

Additional Tour Highlights for 2025: Catch the one-of-a-kind interactive Raptor Training Experience regularly throughout the day, meet and pet the sweet interactive baby dinosaurs hatched only at Jurassic Quest: Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex, and Trixie the Triceratops. Take your family on “The Quest,” a self-guided scavenger hunt-style activity where budding paleontologists can become Jr. Park Rangers, and learn all about the dinosaurs and time periods with the help of a fun and fact-filled video tour.

The Jurassic Quest Herd: Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs looked and moved. From the towering T.rex to the sky-scraping Spinosaurus to learning about lesser-known species, intricate details and lifelike movements provide an unparalleled level of realism that captivates children and adults alike. From the largest predators to playful baby dinos, dinosaurs are grouped in realistic scenes with others in their eras, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed Earth millions of years ago.

TICKETS & LOGISTICS

Advance purchase online is recommended to ensure desired date and availability at www.jurassicquest.com, or tickets are available on-site. Use code FAMILY30 for 30% tickets!

GENERAL ADMISSION includes access to the dinosaur exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and live dinosaur shows. KIDS ULTIMATE TICKETS are the best value for ages 2-10, adding unlimited access to stationery and walking dinosaur rides, fossil dig, and inflatable attractions (individual tickets also available onsite). Note: maximum weight for rides is 140lbs. Guests can walk through the dinosaur experience at their own pace, and strollers are permitted. Free entry for children under 2. Contact the venue for accessibility features. *Activities subject to change and may vary by location.

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds (826 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, AZ, 85007)

When (Public Hours): February 7-9, 2025

Friday, Feb. 7 – 12pm-6pm

Saturday, Feb. 8 – 9am-6pm

Sunday, Feb. 9 – 9am-5pm

Year-round Dino Fun Wherever You Are!

Only Jurassic Quest can bring families memories this BIG! Even after the herd moves out of town, find dinosaur fun at home anytime with Jurassic Quest’s virtual resources. Free craft activities, word searches, coloring pages and more are available HERE, as well as the extensive Jurassic Quest Dino Directory HERE. See how the Jurassic Quest dino trainers celebrate International Dino Day, National Fossil Day, and check out other dino-tastic videos like Dino Storytime, Science Sundays and more on our YouTube Channel. And, the fan-favorite Jurassic Quest theme song HERE is newly remastered with captions so families can sing along!

ABOUT JURASSIC QUEST

Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur experience in North America and part of the Family Quest Entertainment portfolio. Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has entertained more than 10 million fans in more than 250 cities across the U.S. and Canada with an up close and personal look at the giants that once ruled Earth. Developed with leading paleontologists, each dinosaur is brought to life using realistic likenesses, movement and sound. Jurassic Quest is a leader in edutainment, bringing the prehistoric era to life for families, educators and dinosaur fans of all ages. For more information and tickets visit www.jurassicquest.com.

