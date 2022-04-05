Sponsored Content

The Festival of Tales is back with different ways to join the fun!

There are two options this year:

Drive through and receive a Festival Fun Pack with books and arts and craft kits

Stay and play with numerous outdoor activities such as live music; games; arts and crafts; and virtual storytelling sessions

Come experience a cultural literacy day for Arizona children and families!

9:00am – 1:00pm

Saturday, April 23, 2022

Paradise Valley Community College

10841 N. 32nd Street

Phoenix, Arizona, 85032

FREE Admission

Events are subject to change.

Schedule Festival of Tales Spring 2022

M-Classrooms

Stories by the Campfire

9:00, 9:30, 10:00. 10:30, 11:00, 11:30, 12:00, 12:30

Black Box Theater

10:00 Theater

12:00 Theater

CPA

11:00 Dance

11:30 Dance

E Amphitheater

9:15a-9:40a – Desert Shadows Elementary School Strings

9:40a-10:00a – Playtime with Paula

10:00a-10:25a – Quail Run Elementary School Choir

10:30a-10:55a – Disney Sing-a-long with Ms. Emma

11:00a-11:40a – Rosetta Verde Ensemble (Vocals/guitar, bass, percussion – Latin/Flamenco)

11:45a-12:15p – Disney Sing-a-long with Ms. Emma

12:15p-1:00p – Sunkissed (three sisters singer/songwriter)

1:00p-1:30p–Barry Goldwater High School Choir*

Baseball fields

12:00 PVCC vs. CGCC

*Tentative

About Festival of Tales:

The FESTIVAL OF TALES is a fun day of reading, literacy and cultural activities for children that includes storytelling, arts and crafts, games, face painting, live music, food trucks and much more! In its ninth year at Paradise Valley Community College, the event brings books to life through the art of storytelling and provides FREE books to children who participate in the activities.

The event is fully staffed and funded by students, staff and volunteers from Paradise Valley Community College and Southwest Human Development, a 501c3.