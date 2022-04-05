Sponsored Content
The Festival of Tales is back with different ways to join the fun!
There are two options this year:
- Drive through and receive a Festival Fun Pack with books and arts and craft kits
- Stay and play with numerous outdoor activities such as live music; games; arts and crafts; and virtual storytelling sessions
Come experience a cultural literacy day for Arizona children and families!
9:00am – 1:00pm
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Paradise Valley Community College
10841 N. 32nd Street
Phoenix, Arizona, 85032
FREE Admission
Events are subject to change.
Schedule Festival of Tales Spring 2022
M-Classrooms
Stories by the Campfire
9:00, 9:30, 10:00. 10:30, 11:00, 11:30, 12:00, 12:30
Black Box Theater
10:00 Theater
12:00 Theater
CPA
11:00 Dance
11:30 Dance
E Amphitheater
9:15a-9:40a – Desert Shadows Elementary School Strings
9:40a-10:00a – Playtime with Paula
10:00a-10:25a – Quail Run Elementary School Choir
10:30a-10:55a – Disney Sing-a-long with Ms. Emma
11:00a-11:40a – Rosetta Verde Ensemble (Vocals/guitar, bass, percussion – Latin/Flamenco)
11:45a-12:15p – Disney Sing-a-long with Ms. Emma
12:15p-1:00p – Sunkissed (three sisters singer/songwriter)
1:00p-1:30p–Barry Goldwater High School Choir*
Baseball fields
12:00 PVCC vs. CGCC
*Tentative
About Festival of Tales:
The FESTIVAL OF TALES is a fun day of reading, literacy and cultural activities for children that includes storytelling, arts and crafts, games, face painting, live music, food trucks and much more! In its ninth year at Paradise Valley Community College, the event brings books to life through the art of storytelling and provides FREE books to children who participate in the activities.
The event is fully staffed and funded by students, staff and volunteers from Paradise Valley Community College and Southwest Human Development, a 501c3.