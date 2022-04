Enter to win a family 4 pack to the Arizona Coyotes ‘Youth Sports Night’ on Wednesday, April 29th as your Arizona Coyotes battle the Nashville Predators at 7pm at Gila River Arena!

The Arizona Coyotes are proud to offer all kids and families involved in Youth Sports, a special discounted ticket to all youth athletes, friends, and families. Come celebrate our last game of the season and cheer on the Arizona Coyotes. Purchase ticket HERE.