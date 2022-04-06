Did you know that every 10 seconds a child abuse report is placed? 1-in-30 children experience homeliness annually and over 700,000 cases of child abuse occur each year in America? April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, which recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to strengthen families to prevent child abuse and neglect. Here are some ways to help.

Prevention

The Center for the Study of Social Policy identified five protective factors that can help families thrive and lower the risk of abuse and neglect. The five factors include: Parental Resilience, Social Connections, Concrete Supports and Social and Emotional Competence of Children. This framework was developed to help strengthen families with five protective factors at the foundation of Strengthening Families are characteristics that have been shown to make positive outcomes more likely for young children and their families. Learn more about the research-based Protective Factors Framework at cssp.org

Volunteer

Charles Gray, the state of Arizona’s CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Program Manager, encourages the public to be a safe place for the thousands of local children who find themselves victimized or at risk. CASA of Arizona (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is asking Arizonans to consider stepping up to a role that could help save a child’s life by providing that extra layer of oversight and communication for this vulnerable group of children. You can read his “Community Viewpoint” article on the Kingman Arizona’s The Miner website at kdminer.com. To learn more about CASA visit azcourts.gov/casa

Donate

In support of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the In-N-Out Burger Foundation will match any donation 3-to-1, up to a maximum of $250,000. The In-N-Out Burger Foundation’s purpose is to assist children who have been victims of child abuse, and to prevent others from suffering a similar fate. 100 percent of the money raised is given back to the communities. The Foundation supports organizations that provide: Foster Care & Adoption Services, Intervention & Enrichment, and Domestic Violence & Homelessness Assistance. The Foundation supports organizations that provide residential treatment, emergency shelter, foster care, and early intervention for children in need. To learn more or to donate, visit ino4kids.org

Reporting & Intervention

If you suspect that a child has received a non-accidental injury or has been neglected, you are obligated by Arizona law to report your concerns to DCS (Department of Child Safety) or local law enforcement.

Arizona Child Abuse Hotline

1-888-SOS-CHILD (1-888-767-2445) • dcs.az.gov/report-child-abuse

Call or Text: 1-800-422-4453 • childhelphotline.org

Also, see our list of resources: raisingarizonakids.com/child-abuse-prevention