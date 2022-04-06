Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Home Articles National Child Abuse Prevention Month
Articles

National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Michelle Renee Adams
0

Did you know that every 10 seconds a child abuse report is placed? 1-in-30 children experience homeliness annually and over 700,000 cases of child abuse occur each year in America? April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, which recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to strengthen families to prevent child abuse and neglect. Here are some ways to help.

Prevention

  • The Center for the Study of Social Policy identified five protective factors that can help families thrive and lower the risk of abuse and neglect. The five factors include: Parental Resilience, Social Connections, Concrete Supports and Social and Emotional Competence of Children. This framework was developed to help strengthen families with five protective factors at the foundation of Strengthening Families are characteristics that have been shown to make positive outcomes more likely for young children and their families. Learn more about the research-based Protective Factors Framework at cssp.org
  • Child Welfare Information Gateway has tips and strategies to help keep children safe and promote family well-being. There are resources that offer information on decreasing the risk of maltreatment and supporting and strengthening families, including protective factors, public awareness, community activities, positive parenting, prevention programs, and more at childwelfare.gov and resources at childwelfare.gov/topics/preventing/preventionmonth/resources/resource-guide

Volunteer

  • Charles Gray, the state of Arizona’s CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Program Manager, encourages the public to be a safe place for the thousands of local children who find themselves victimized or at risk. CASA of Arizona (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is asking Arizonans to consider stepping up to a role that could help save a child’s life by providing that extra layer of oversight and communication for this vulnerable group of children. You can read his “Community Viewpoint” article on the Kingman Arizona’s The Miner website at kdminer.com. To learn more about CASA visit azcourts.gov/casa

Donate

  • In support of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the In-N-Out Burger Foundation will match any donation 3-to-1, up to a maximum of $250,000. The In-N-Out Burger Foundation’s purpose is to assist children who have been victims of child abuse, and to prevent others from suffering a similar fate. 100 percent of the money raised is given back to the communities. The Foundation supports organizations that provide: Foster Care & Adoption Services, Intervention & Enrichment, and Domestic Violence & Homelessness Assistance. The Foundation supports organizations that provide residential treatment, emergency shelter, foster care, and early intervention for children in need. To learn more or to donate, visit ino4kids.org 

Reporting & Intervention

If you suspect that a child has received a non-accidental injury or has been neglected, you are obligated by Arizona law to report your concerns to DCS (Department of Child Safety) or local law enforcement.

Also, see our list of resources: raisingarizonakids.com/child-abuse-prevention

 

Previous articleArizona Coyotes Giveaway
Next articleUsing Common Sense: Privacy and Distance Learning Tips for Parents
Michelle Renee Adams

RELATED ARTICLES

Articles

Using Common Sense: Privacy and Distance Learning Tips for Parents

Ilana Lowery -
With schools across Arizona dealing with teacher shortages and hybrid learning as the pandemic wanes on, families are quickly figuring out how to navigate...
Read more
Articles

Arizona Coyotes Giveaway

Kate Reed -
Enter to win a family 4 pack to the Arizona Coyotes ‘Youth Sports Night’ on Wednesday, April 29th as your Arizona Coyotes battle the...
Read more
Articles

Festival of Tales

Kate Reed -
Sponsored Content The Festival of Tales is back with different ways to join the fun! There are two options this year: Drive through and receive a Festival...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

14,158FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
864FollowersFollow
10,262FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 15508 W Bell Rd 101-123
  • Surprise, AZ 85374
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2021 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO